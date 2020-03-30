10 things to know as we hit 1,000 coronavirus cases in the Houston area

HOUSTON – After the first coronavirus cases were reported in the Houston area in the first few days of March, in less than a month, that number ballooned to more than 1,000 cases across multiple counties that make up the greater Houston area.

In the past several days, the total number of local cases has increased exponentially each day. See how many cases have been reported in the Houston area each day.

Here are 10 things to know about the coronavirus in the Houston area:

Who is getting coronavirus?

With the sheer volume of data being shared by health officials, it can be difficult to understand the true scope of the impact coronavirus is having on the region.

KPRC 2 went through all of the data being reported by Houston-area health departments and districts to get a better look at exactly who is feeling the brunt of the pandemic and where they live. Some of the findings are:

More women than men have contracted the virus in the area

By age, the most coronavirus cases have been reported among people in their 50s, followed closely by people in their 40s.

More coronavirus cases are travel-related in the Houston area

How many have died? How many have recovered?

Houston area: 10 deaths and 67 recoveries

Texas: 38 deaths, recoveries unclear

U.S.: 2,405 deaths, recoveries unclear

World: 36,946 deaths, 164,435 recoveries

Note: These numbers are constantly updating. Please check the links to see the latest numbers.

How does the Houston area compare to the rest of Texas?

With more than 1,000 cases in the Houston-area, the area is considered the hotspot in Texas with Harris County reporting the highest number of cases in the state. As expected, other hotspots in the state are centered around populous areas near Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio. See an interactive map that breaks down the number of cases in Texas.

What states have the most cases?

COVID-19 cases are ballooning in the U.S. and some states have become epicenters of the outbreak in the country. New York state is currently the state with the most number of coronavirus cases with more than 66,000. There have also been more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

I got laid off/ lost my job. Who’s hiring?

Know someone who may need a job during these tough times? Several companies stated that they are hiring anyone to help out with the growing demand in the Houston-area. Grocery store staples H-E-B, Kroger, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Randalls are currently hiring in areas such as stocking, cashiering, curbside pick-up and delivery. These short-term positions may last up to 60 days. Here’s a full list of companies that are hiring.

Bills are piling up. What should I do?

With layoffs and furloughs, and businesses closing for weeks, income may be down and unemployment is up. You may be worrying about how you’re going to pay the bills. KPRC 2 talked to a financial adviser to get some advice. Here’s what they say you should prioritize. If you’re worried about making your mortgage or rent payment this month, here are some ways you can get help.

What help will I get from the government?

Last week, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a history-making $2 trillion emergency aid package that includes various resources for people and businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a breakdown of 14 highlights of the stimulus bill.

Many Americans can also expect a one-time check from the government provided they meet certain criteria. Single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17. See if you are eligible here.

If you still have more questions, KPRC 2 consumer reporter Amy Davis answered some questions about the stimulus package.

What are the travel restrictions?

Over the weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ratcheted up travel restrictions into Texas during the new coronavirus pandemic. He dramatically expanded a previous executive order that requires a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans. Now, the state is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California and Washington. Read more about the new restrictions here.

The coronavirus pandemic is completely changing the face of the tourism and travel industries. Read one traveler’s account of what it was like to fly into Houston last week and see what we might expect for the future of the tourism and travel industries.

With all the stay home orders, which businesses are essential?

Houston-area counties have issued stay home orders and in some cases, curfews, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus and “flatten the curve” of cases. Here’s a list of the Texas counties that have issued stay home orders. As most are social distancing and staying home, there has been some confusion about which businesses are considered “essential" and will remain open. Here is a detailed list of all the businesses that will remain open.

I have a lot of unanswered questions. Who should I ask?

You can ask us. Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the Houston area, KPRC 2 has received a flood of questions about the virus, about testing, about the stay home orders and more. We have tried our best to get answers for you. See the answers to 75 of the most pressing, frequently-asked questions about coronavirus here. KPRC 2 Health Reporter Haley Hernandez has also received tons of questions and each day she answers the questions that fill her inbox. You can see the latest questions and answers from Haley here. If you have an Apple iPad or iPhone, you could also ask Siri for help.

However, it’s important to note that while we are trying to get answers, we are not doctors. If you have an urgent medical question, you’re asked to call your primary care physician or 911 if it’s an emergency.