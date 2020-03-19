What we know about the coronavirus-related deaths in Texas so far

HOUSTON – So far, Texas has seen dozens of positive cases for the new coronavirus. Of the Texas cases, 63 of them have been in the greater Houston area.

Of all the cases, three have turned fatal. Here is what you need to know:

Collin County

Collin County health officials confirmed that a 64-year-old man who died Tuesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a tweet Wednesday by Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

The test came back positive after the man's death. He was already in the hospital for an underlying condition, Hill said.

This is the third death from the new coronavirus in Texas in as many days. The first known novel coronavirus-related death was a man in his late 90s in Matagorda County. The second was a “senior adult” in Tarrant County.

There are already at least 95 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus discovered in late 2019, in the state — a number that’s expected to rise exponentially in the coming days as testing becomes more readily available.

Arlington

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all residents at an Arlington-area retirement home will be tested for the novel coronavirus after the death of a man in his late 70s who tested positive for the virus.

The patient was hospitalized March 12 and died four days later, Fort Worth officials said. Test results came back positive after his death, but officials noted that he had no known contact with other infected patients.

His wife was also experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus but had to wait for his test to come back positive to be tested.

He was the second death in Texas linked to the virus.

The 77-year-old was living at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center. Abbott said that all residents at the retirement home will be tested for the new coronavirus.

Matagorda County

Matagorda County officials reported Monday night that a man in his late 90s died Sunday with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, making it the first known novel coronavirus-related death in Texas.

Hospital officials were notified Monday evening that the patient, a resident of Matagorda County, had tested positive, according to a Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center news release.

Officials said the state has “launched an extensive investigation” into the case — and that “they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case” in the county.