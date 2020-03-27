74ºF

MAP: This is how many cornavirus cases, deaths and recoveries there are in each country right now

Coronavirus cases by country
Coronavirus cases by country (Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering)

An interactive dashboard created by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows a breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries by country.

This map is showcasing data that is available at this time. The map allows you to see which parts of the world are impacted the most by it.

This map is maintained by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering and is periodically updated.

