Which bills to pay first when you can’t pay them all

HOUSTON – With layoffs and furloughs, and businesses closing for weeks, your income may be down, and unemployment is up. You may be worrying about how you’re going to pay the bills. We consulted Tiffany Aliche, a financial educator who calls herself the Budgetnista.

“Right now is the perfect time to drop down and get your frugal on,” Aliche said.

If you don’t have enough money coming in to pay all of your bills, Alcihe said to focus on your basic necessities first.

Food

Shelter

Utilities

Medicine

Childcare

“If your back is against the wall, what absolutely do you have to have?” Aliche asked. “You have to have food. You have to have shelter. You have to have water, which means utilities. The other one might be medicine. If you have children, you need childcare so you can go to work.”

Two questions to ask yourself when deciding which bills to pay:

If I don’t pay this bill, will I be unhealthy?

If I don’t pay this bill, will I be unsafe?

You won’t be unhealthy or unsafe if you don’t pay your car note or your credit card bill.

“I am someone who is a big proponent of getting debt free and paying debt back,” Aliche said. “But during a recession or prerecession, paying off debt should not be a priority.”

Don’t just stop paying

Make a list of every bill you pay each month. Then call and ask for assistance.

These businesses, lenders, and utilities are already deferring payments:

Cut unnecessary expenses

Put yourself on a noodle budget.

“Your noodle budget is if you cut off your cable, you learn to cut your own hair,” Aliche explained. “You’re not buying clothes and the kids are doing extracurricular in the backyard so there is no soccer practice. You cut off your subscription to the gym.”