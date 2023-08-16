Event roundup: 15 things to do this weekend in Houston

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

🏙️ Houston happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Through Sept. 4 at select Houston-area restaurants; houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Houston Restaurant Weeks has returned in full force for its twentieth year. More than 200 restaurants across the Houston area are participating in this year’s program, which will run for five weeks, from Aug. 1, until Sept. 4. Each participating restaurant will offer special brunch, lunch and dinner menus for $25, or $39, and some higher-end places will offer three or more courses for $55. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants and their special menus here. The restaurants will donate $3 for a $25 meal, $5 for a $39 meal, or $7 for a $55 meal to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, the non-profit that operates Houston Restaurant Weeks. In turn, the foundation will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank. Here are 22 new and classic restaurants to eat at during the weeks-long event.

Houston Theater Week

Through Aug. 20; houstontheaterweek.com.

Houston Theater Week returns this week for its second annual event. Through Aug. 20, numerous local theater and performing arts organizations will offer buy one, get one free ticket deals on more than 200 upcoming performances. In 2022, Houston Theater Week’s inaugural year, 17,500 combined tickets were sold by 20 participating organizations, resulting in nearly $600,000 in combined ticket sales. This year’s initiative encompasses a wider array of shows, including world premieres, critically acclaimed plays, intimate concerts, innovative new performances and holiday classics. View a list of eligible performances here.

LEGO Play Stadium

Aug. 18-20 at Silver Street Studios; exploretock.com.

At this free experience, kids ages six to 12 can compete in a soccer shootout on the Sports Field, catch a movie at the Friendship Theater, come face to face with life-size LEGO animals in the Exploration Zone, play the latest games at the LEGO Arcade, express their creativity with LEGO bricks in the Art Studio, and even design their own custom digital LEGO Minifigure.

VIBE Artisan Market

Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. at the POST; posthtx.com.

This artisan market will feature over 120 vendors, a photo booth, complimentary cocktails and an art gallery.

Vintage Glass and Antique Show and Sale

Aug. 19-20 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds; houstonglassclub.org.

The Houston Glass Club will hold its 48th Annual Vintage Glass & Antique Show and Sale this weekend at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg, Texas. More than 30 dealers from across the United States will display more than 200 tables of fine-quality glass including: depression era glass, EAPG, American crystal, American dinnerware, kitchenware and pottery. A general line antique show held in an adjoining building will feature furniture, jewelry, textiles, linens, silver and more.

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Pantera

Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

The heavy metal band Pantera will stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Thursday. They’ll be joined by special guests Lamb of God.

Miller Summer Mixtape Series

Aug. 18 and 19 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

Paul Wall and George Ducas will be among the main attractions of the Miller Summer Mixtape Series, a Houston music showcase coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend. Miller Outdoor Theatre and KBXX are presenting the event, planned for Aug. 18 and 19, in partnership. The first evening of performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 with a focus on hip hop. Among the performers scheduled are Paul Wall, LaNell Grant, AJ McQueen, Phill Wade, and Doeman. The second night of the showcase will concentrate on the country genre. George Ducas, Robert Ellis, and Kim Cruse are expected to perform. The event is free and open to the public.

The Mariachi Festival

Aug. 18-20 at the Wortham Theater Center; performingartshouston.org.

The fourth annual Mariachi Festival in Houston -- one of the biggest Hispanic cultural events in the city and a significant showcase in the state for Hispanic talent -- begins Friday. It will run through Sunday, and will feature some of the best of Texas’ mariachi music at the Wortham Theater Center in downtown Houston.

Danna Paola

Aug. 18 at 8:30 p.m. at the 713 Music Hall; concerts.livenation.com.

Danna Paola comes to Houston as part of her first U.S. tour – XT4S1S Tour U.S.A.

Rubén Blades

Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

Rubén Blades and the Roberto Delgado Big Band come to Houston Friday for the Salswing Tour.

Sam Hunt

Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

The Summer On The Outskirts Tour will bring multi-platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt to The Woodlands on Friday. He’ll be joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg will bring the “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama to The Woodlands on Saturday.

Counting Crows

Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

The Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows will come to Sugar Land in support of their 2021 album “Butter Miracle: Suite One.” Special guest Dashboard Confessional will join them.

Lyle Lovett

Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts; thehobbycenter.org.

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will return to the Hobby Center Saturday with his renowned Large Band. An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed 2022 album “12th of June.”

Beck and Phoenix

Aug. 20 at 5:45 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix will come to The Woodlands as part of their upcoming co-headline Summer Odyssey tour.

📅 Things to do, any day of the week

