Janet Jackson, TLC, Paramore and more: Concerts to see this summer in the Houston area

HOUSTON – The summer calendar is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Mark your calendars music junkies, here are some of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in the coming months.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (2023 Adam Bettcher)

May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford Street, Houston; mlb.com.

Fresh off a world tour and two albums in 2022, Red Hot Chili Peppers are embarking on a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe this year. Joining the band on their Houston concert date are the Strokes and Thundercat.

Janet Jackson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence) (2022 Getty Images)

June 3 at 7:45 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The “Together Again Tour” will bring global superstar Janet Jackson to The Woodlands on June 3. Support on the tour will be provided by Ludacris. The concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will feature Jackson performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits from her acclaimed albums “The Velvet Rope” (1997) and “Janet” (1993). Some of the superstar’s Hot 100 hits from these albums include “Together Again,” “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Again,” and “All For You.”

Duran Duran

June 9 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Duran Duran will come to The Woodlands in support of their album, “Future Past.” The record, which was recorded across studios in London and Los Angeles over lockdown, features collaborations with Swedish hitmaker Tove Lo, Japan’s CHAI, Blur’s Graham Coxon, David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, and long-time collaborator Mark Ronson. Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille will join the band for their performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Melanie Martinez

June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Alt-pop artist Melanie Martinez will come to Houston in support of her latest album, “Portals,” which marks the 27-year-old NYC-born singer-songwriter-filmmaker’s first full-length release in nearly four years following her 2 billion-streaming, RIAA Gold-certified second album, “K-12.”

Bebe Rexha

June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline Street, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha’s summer tour will stop at House of Blues in Houston on June 26. After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster,” among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own, including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration “Me, Myself & I” and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation “In The Name Of Love.” In 2017, she struck gold with “Meant To Be,” a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

Fall Out Boy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs onstage at Stay Amped "A Concert to End Gun Violence" at The Anthem on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PMKBNC) (2018 Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy will come to The Woodlands in support of their new album, “So Much (For) Stardust,” the rockers’ eighth studio album and first since 2018′s “M A N I A,” which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall No. 1 album. Special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Daisy Grenade will join the band for their performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tanya Tucker

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Tanya Tucker performs in concert during "Lucktoberfest: Outlaw Masquerade Featuring Orville Peck And Tanya Tucker" at Luck Ranch on October 29, 2022 in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage) (2022 Gary Miller)

June 27-28 at 8 p.m. at The Height Theater, 339 W 19th Street, Houston; prekindle.com.

Tanya Tucker’s beloved songs include some of country music’s most recognizable hits such as “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.”

TLC & Shaggy

July 1 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Multi-Grammy Award winning supergroup TLC and multi-Grammy Award winning Jamaican icon Shaggy will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with the “Hot Summer Nights Tour,” which will also feature feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston. Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

July 2 at 4:45 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” celebrates Willie’s legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year. The tour will make a stop in The Woodlands on July 2, featuring Willie Nelson and Family, Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and more music artists to be announced. The inaugural “Outlaw Music Festival” made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The sold-out show was so well received that Nelson has developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises.

Blink-182

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at T-Mobile Sidekick Presents the 2009 Blink-182 Tour at the Hollywood Palladium on October 10, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for T-Mobile) (2009 Getty Images)

July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

Multi-platinum, award winning group Blink-182 will come to Houston as part of their biggest tour ever. Since their humble beginnings nearly 30 years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘Blink-182′ have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich.

Louis Tomlinson

July 8 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Louis Tomlinson’s 2023 North American Tour will take him to The woodlands on July 8. The tour is in support of Tomlinson’s latest album, “Faith In The Future.” Featuring both the anthemic first single “Bigger Than Me” and indie punk fan favorite “Out Of My System,” the album begins with the pounding drums of “The Greatest,” which Tomlinson said is a celebration of the relationship has amassed with his avid fanbase. Other stand out tracks include indie floor-filler, “Written All Over Your Face,” summer anthem, ‘Lucky Again,” tearjerkers “Angels Fly” and “Holding On To Heartache,” alongside the retrospective “Common People” an homage to his hometown Doncaster.

Paramore

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 08: Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 8, 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage) (2018 C Flanigan)

July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

The Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-platinum band will come to Houston in support of their sixth studio album, “This Is Why,” released in February. Special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas will join them.

Tears For Fears

July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Tears For Fears will come to The Woodlands in July in support of their latest album, “The Turning Point,” released last year as their first full-length record in 17 years. Cold War Kids will join them

Sublime with Rome and Slightly Stoopid

July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The “Summertime 2023 Tour” featuring Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome will make a stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at The Woodlands on July 21. Atmosphere and The Movement will provide support.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp) (2019 DCP Rights LLC and Getty Images)

July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will come to The Woodlands in July in support of her latest record, “Queen of Me.” The music artist’s “Queen of Me Tour” marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following her Vegas residency.

Nickelback

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Musician Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at House of Blues Sunset Strip on November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) (2014 Chelsea Lauren)

July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Canadian rock band Nickelback will come to The Woodlands, in support of their tenth studio album, “Get Rollin’.” Special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will join them. Nickelback’s first album in five years, “Get Rollin’” was released Nov. 18, 2022 and debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The new album is described in press materials as “a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration.”

Lil Baby

July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

Toyota Center will welcome Lil Baby for the “It’s Only Us Tour” featuring The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho on July 26.

Young the Giant

July 27 at 7 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum selling artist Young The Giant will come to Houston in support of their latest album, “American Bollywood,” their first release in four years. With lyrics mostly written by the band’s lead singer Sameer Gadhia, the son of Indian immigrants, the album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming their collective identity.

Greta Van Fleet

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 08: Josh Kiszka singer of the band Greta Van Fleet performs live onstage at Audio on April 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images) (2019 Mauricio Santana)

July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

Fresh off an arena tour, Greta Van Fleet is preparing for a set of stadium show and festival stops across North America and Europe. The tour will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming third studio album “Starcatcher,” due out July 21. The album was written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Throughout the 10-song collection, the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness.

Steve Miller Band

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 15: Musician Steve Miller performs on stage with Steve Miller Band at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on May 15, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) (2014 Daniel Knighton, Getty Images)

July 29 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The Steve Miller Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s legendary album “The Joker” with a performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Support will be provided by Cheap Trick. Some of the Steve Miller Band’s hits from “The Joker” include the eponymous track “The Joker,” Sugar Babe,” and “The Lovin’ Cup.”

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Musicians Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (2023 Scott Dudelson)

July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Titans of American classic rock ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will co-headline a tour titled “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man.” Uncle Kracker will provide support on the tour, which will come to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in July.

Big Time Rush

Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

“The Can’t Get Enough Tour” will see pop band Big Time Rush perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Aug. 3. Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 with the launch of the Nickelodeon television series “Big Time Rush.” The show catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release three studio albums and performed across the globe. Big Time Rush’s “Can’t Get Enough Tour” features special guests, openers Jax and Max.

Kenny Loggins

Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Boulevard, Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his ever-growing catalog of smash hit songs across the globe for nearly six decades, legendary music superstar Kenny Loggins is embarking on his final concert tour this summer. With over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Loggins has topped the charts with songs such as “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and “This Is It,” among many others. On the “This Is It” tour, he’ll trace his musical history with a career-spanning stage show sure to satisfy his fans.

Boy George and Culture Club

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Boy George of Culture Club performs onstage during weekend two, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage) (2022 Rick Kern)

Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

The “Letting It Go Show Tour” will bring music icons Boy George and Culture Club to The Woodlands on Aug. 11. Support on the tour will be provided by Howard Jones and Berline. The concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will feature the prolific band performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits from their catalog. Some of the music artists’ Hot 100 hits include “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind.”

Sam Hunt

Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

“Summer On The Outskirts Tour” will bring multi-platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt to The Woodlands in mid-August. Joining Hunt is multi-platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and country-meets-R&B Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg will bring the “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama to The Woodlands in August.

Beck and Phoenix

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 18: Thomas Mars and Laurent Brancowitz of Phoenix perform at Alcatraz on November 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images) (2022 Sergione Infuso - Corbis, Getty Images)

Aug. 20 at 5:45 p.m. at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands; woodlandscenter.org.

Beck and the French band Phoenix will co-headline the “Summer Odyssey Tour.” The 19-city tour begins Aug. 1, in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, and includes three stops in Texas: At Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Aug. 20, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Aug. 21, and at Moody Center in Austin on Aug. 22. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will join Beck and Phoenix for these performances.

50 Cent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent performs onstage during the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

50 Cent is bringing “Da Club” to arenas around the world on a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the rap icon’s debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” “The Final Lap Tour” will feature the music artist performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Longtime friend Busta Rhymes will join 50 Cent on all tour dates.

LL Cool J

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) LL Cool J performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (2023 iHeartMedia)

Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

The “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live Tour” is headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. The historic tour marks the music artist’s first headline arena tour in 30 years. The lineup for this tour is personally curated by LL COOL J himself and features The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

Karol G

Karol G (Photo by Ernesto Sampons, Provided by Live Nation)

Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive; nrgpark.com.

Karol G, a global pop star from Colombia, is preparing for a set of stadium shows across the U.S. The tour follows the release of Karol G’s new album, “Mañana Será Bonito” (“Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”) on Feb. 24. The 17-song collection reflects on the fallout of her 2021 breakup with the Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA.

