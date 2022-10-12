82º

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for massive 2023 world tour | See Texas tour dates here 🎸

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at T-Mobile Sidekick Presents the 2009 Blink-182 Tour at the Hollywood Palladium on October 10, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for T-Mobile) (Christopher Polk, 2009 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Iconic pop-punk group Blink-182 announced via their website and on social media that they would be embarking on a massive world tour beginning in March 2023.

Tom DeLonge will rejoin bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for the first time in seven years. DeLonge, longtime guitarist and co-vocalist, left the group in 2015.

The trio also announced that they will release a new song, “Edging,” on Friday, with a new album to follow.

Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge perform during the first show of the band's reunion tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino July 23, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2009 Getty Images)

The worldwide reunion tour includes three performances in Texas: At American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 5; Moody Center in Austin on July 7; and Toyota Center in Houston on July 8. Punk band Turnstile will open for the trio on all these dates.

View all the tour dates here.

