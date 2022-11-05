Paramore returns to Houston’s Toyota Center next year in long-awaited US tour

HOUSTON – Popular rock band Paramore, known for their hits such as “Misery Business” and “Crushcrushcrush” announced Friday that they will be going on tour next year, and fans are stoked.

In a news release, the Grammy-winning band will make a stop at Houston’s Toyota Center on July 11, 2023.

Foals and The Linda Lindas were also announced as opening acts for the Houston show.

This comes after Paramore’s successful run at festivals such as “When We Were Young” in Las Vegas and Austin City Limits. Lead singer Hayley Williams recorded two solo albums before reuniting with the band earlier this year, the release said.

Paramore is currently working on their sixth studio album “This is Why”, set for release this coming February.

Fans can register for two upcoming presales by Nov. 7 to receive a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale code for use beginning Nov. 10. Tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning Nov. 11. For more information, click here.