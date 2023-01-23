Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Musician Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at House of Blues Sunset Strip on November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years.

The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.

Nickelback will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on July 23. View the band’s announcement video here.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena