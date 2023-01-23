Beck and Phoenix to co-headline 2023 Summer Odyssey Tour; View Texas concert dates here 🎸

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 18: Thomas Mars and Laurent Brancowitz of Phoenix perform at Alcatraz on November 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced their upcoming co-headline Summer Odyssey tour.

The 19-city tour begins Aug. 1 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, and includes three stops in Texas: At Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Aug. 20, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Aug. 21, and at Moody Center in Austin on Aug. 22. Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will join Beck and Phoenix for these performances.

Tickets go on sale starting on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe