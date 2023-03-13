Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick announce 3 shows in Texas in May

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 15: Musician Steve Miller performs on stage with Steve Miller Band at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on May 15, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The Steve Miller Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its certified Platinum album “The Joker” with three shows in Texas in May, Live Nation said Monday.

The Steve Miller Band and special guest Cheap Trick will make a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 4; at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, on May 6; and at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on May 7, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Other entertainers performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion during its 2023 season include Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (April 26), Santana (May 7), The Dave Matthews Band (May 19), Janet Jackson (June 6), Matchbox Twenty (June 30), Shania Twain (July 22), Nickelback (July 23), Fall Out Boy (July 27), ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 30), and Pentatonix (Sept. 7).