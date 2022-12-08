23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
January
- When: Jan. 7
- Where: Toyota Center
February
- When: Feb. 2
- Where: White Oak Music Hall
- When: Feb. 14
- Where: Toyota Center
- When: Feb. 15-16
- Where: The Grand 1894 Opera House
- When: Feb. 18
- Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- When: Feb. 25
- Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- When: Feb. 28
- Where: NRG Stadium
March
- When: March 2
- Where: Toyota Center
- The band will be joined by special guests Evanescence and ONE OK ROCK.
- When: March 3
- Where: Toyota Center
- When: March 25
- Where: Toyota Center
- When: March 30
- Where: Toyota Center
April
- When: April 17
- Where: 713 Music Hall
- Keshi will be joined by special guests No Rome and James Ivy
- When: April 21-23
- Where: NRG Stadium
- Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.
May
- When: May 7
- Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- When: May 13
- Where: NRG Stadium
- When: May 17
- Where: White Oak Music Hall
- When: May 25
- Where: Minute Maid Park
- The Strokes and Thundercat will open for the band.
June
- When: June 30
- Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July
- When: July 8
- Where: Toyota Center
- Punk band Turnstile will open for the trio
- When: July 11
- Where: Toyota Center
- Paramore will be joined by special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas.
- When: July 22
- Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August
- When: Aug. 12
- Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September
- When: Sept. 27
- Where: Minute Maid Park
- Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile.
A list of lists: A look back at 2022
- What did Houston-area residents search for online in 2022? >> See the city’s top trending Google searches.
- The weirdest headlines from the Houston area in 2022 >> It’s been a weird, wild year, y’all! From the strange to the downright disturbing, look back on the Houston area’s most memorable news oddities of the year
- Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022 >> These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022.
- These are the Texas stories that captivated the world in 2022 >> Texas was on the national stage throughout the year. Here are just some of the Texas issues that dominated the headlines, along with what was at stake and what’s to come as we look toward the future of the state and the nation.
- 9 defining moments in Houston sports in 2022 we won’t ever forget >> In the world of sports for Houston, 2022 was an incredibly memorable year -- and that’s putting it incredibly lightly.
Like what you see?
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.