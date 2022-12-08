23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

Artists performing in Houston in 2023

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.

January

Future

When: Jan. 7

Where: Toyota Center

February

Margo Price

When: Feb. 2

Where: White Oak Music Hall

Bruce Springsteen

When: Feb. 14

Where: Toyota Center

Lyle Lovett

When: Feb. 15-16

Where: The Grand 1894 Opera House

Los Tigres Del Norte

When: Feb. 18

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

John Mellencamp

When: Feb. 25

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Parker McCollum

When: Feb. 28

Where: NRG Stadium

March

Muse

When: March 2

Where: Toyota Center

The band will be joined by special guests Evanescence and ONE OK ROCK.

Wizkid

When: March 3

Where: Toyota Center

The Killers

When: March 25

Where: Toyota Center

Maná

When: March 30

Where: Toyota Center

April

Keshi

When: April 17

Where: 713 Music Hall

Keshi will be joined by special guests No Rome and James Ivy

Taylor Swift

When: April 21-23

Where: NRG Stadium

Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

May

Santana

When: May 7

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Ed Sheeran

When: May 13

Where: NRG Stadium

Ashe

When: May 17

Where: White Oak Music Hall

Red Hot Chili Peppers

When: May 25

Where: Minute Maid Park

The Strokes and Thundercat will open for the band.

June

Matchbox Twenty

When: June 30

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July

Blink-182

When: July 8

Where: Toyota Center

Punk band Turnstile will open for the trio

Paramore

When: July 11

Where: Toyota Center

Paramore will be joined by special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas.

Shania Twain

When: July 22

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August

Foreigner

When: Aug. 12

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September

Pink

When: Sept. 27

Where: Minute Maid Park

Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile.

A list of lists: A look back at 2022

Like what you see?

This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.