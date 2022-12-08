81º

Features

23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

Major live music events are on the way

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Galveston, Sugar Land, Houston, The Woodlands, Events, Lists, Things to do
Artists performing in Houston in 2023 (Getty)

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.

January

Future

  • When: Jan. 7
  • Where: Toyota Center

February

Margo Price

  • When: Feb. 2
  • Where: White Oak Music Hall

Bruce Springsteen

  • When: Feb. 14
  • Where: Toyota Center

Lyle Lovett

  • When: Feb. 15-16
  • Where: The Grand 1894 Opera House

Los Tigres Del Norte

  • When: Feb. 18
  • Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

John Mellencamp

  • When: Feb. 25
  • Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Parker McCollum

  • When: Feb. 28
  • Where: NRG Stadium

March

Muse

  • When: March 2
  • Where: Toyota Center
  • The band will be joined by special guests Evanescence and ONE OK ROCK.

Wizkid

  • When: March 3
  • Where: Toyota Center

The Killers

  • When: March 25
  • Where: Toyota Center

Maná

  • When: March 30
  • Where: Toyota Center

April

Keshi

  • When: April 17
  • Where: 713 Music Hall
  • Keshi will be joined by special guests No Rome and James Ivy

Taylor Swift

  • When: April 21-23
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

May

Santana

  • When: May 7
  • Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Ed Sheeran

  • When: May 13
  • Where: NRG Stadium

Ashe

  • When: May 17
  • Where: White Oak Music Hall

Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • When: May 25
  • Where: Minute Maid Park
  • The Strokes and Thundercat will open for the band.

June

Matchbox Twenty

  • When: June 30
  • Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July

Blink-182

  • When: July 8
  • Where: Toyota Center
  • Punk band Turnstile will open for the trio

Paramore

  • When: July 11
  • Where: Toyota Center
  • Paramore will be joined by special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas.

Shania Twain

  • When: July 22
  • Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August

Foreigner

  • When: Aug. 12
  • Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September

Pink

  • When: Sept. 27
  • Where: Minute Maid Park
  • Pink will be joined by Brandi Carlile.

A list of lists: A look back at 2022

Like what you see?

This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter