Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band coming to Toyota Center on Valentine’s Day 2023; Tickets go on sale this month

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Houston at the Toyota Center on February 14, 2023. PHOTO CREDIT: DANNY CLINCH

HOUSTON – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, with a stop in Houston at the Toyota Center on February 14, 2023.

The tour begins February 1 in Tampa, Florida and will end with an April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey before heading to Europe. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

Tickets for the Houston show will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020′s “Letter To You” (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016′s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.

For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net.

