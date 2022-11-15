Pink bringing Summer Carnival stadium tour to 3 Texas cities next year

HOUSTON – Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour next year will bring her to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada alongside special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform on all dates.
The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, and will make stops across the U.S. in Boston’s Fenway Park, NYC’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and more before wrapping up in Phoenix’s Chase Field on Oct. 9.
Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to three Texas cities in September 2023. She will perform at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sept. 25, Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 27, and Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 29. Carlile will make an appearance at all three Texas concerts.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates:
Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park
Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field