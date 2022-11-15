Pink bringing Summer Carnival stadium tour to 3 Texas cities next year

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pink performs an intimate show at Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Resort & Casino on September 29, 2022 in Highland, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

HOUSTON – Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour next year will bring her to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada alongside special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform on all dates.

The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, and will make stops across the U.S. in Boston’s Fenway Park, NYC’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and more before wrapping up in Phoenix’s Chase Field on Oct. 9.

Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to three Texas cities in September 2023. She will perform at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sept. 25, Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 27, and Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 29. Carlile will make an appearance at all three Texas concerts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates:

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field