Taylor Swift to make concert tour stop in Houston in 2023; Here’s what you need to know ahead of ticket presale

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Taylor Swift has announced her “The Eras” Tour and it’s coming to Houston.

Presale for the concert at NRG Stadium starts on Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18, the Associated Press reported.

The concert is slated for April 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams will open for Swift in H-Town.

Here’s more information from Ticketmaster.

As the AP reported, the 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”