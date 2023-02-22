Pentatonix bringing world tour to The Woodlands in September

Matt Sallee, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform on stage at Rogers Arena on July 02, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A cappella group Pentatonix is preparing for the North American leg of their world tour in August and September, visiting Texas on two nights: Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sept. 6, and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Sept. 7.

Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s 24-city trek through North America begins Aug. 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by shows in Toronto, Phoenix and more before wrapping up on Oct. 6 in Puyallup, Washington.

Joining the band on all North American tour dates is special guest Lauren Alaina.

The general ticket sale for “Pentatonix: The World Tour” will start on Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, with presales beginning on Feb. 23. Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.

Other entertainers performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion during its 2023 season include Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (April 26), Santana (May 7), The Dave Matthews Band (May 19), Janet Jackson (June 6), Matchbox Twenty (June 30), Shania Twain (July 22), Nickelback (July 23), Fall Out Boy (July 27) and ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 30).

