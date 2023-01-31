Fall Out Boy bringing ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ tour to The Woodlands in June

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs onstage at Stay Amped "A Concert to End Gun Violence" at The Anthem on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PMKBNC)

HOUSTON – Fall Out Boy is preparing for a set of stadium show across the U.S. later this year.

Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s 25-date cross-country trek kicks off June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, followed by shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, The Woodlands, Atlanta, Boston and more before wrapping up on Aug. 6 in Camden, New Jersey.

Joining the band on select dates will be Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr. Tickets pre-sales begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at https://falloutboy.com/tour.

Fall Out Boy will visit visit The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on June 27.

The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming album “So Much (For) Stardust,” which arrives March 24. “So Much (For) Stardust” is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and the first since 2018′s “M A N I A.”

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined the “The Hella Mega Tour” in July 2021 alongside Green Day and Weezer.

Other artists and bands playing at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion during its 2023 season include Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (April 26), Santana (May 7), The Dave Matthews Band (May 19), Janet Jackson (June 6), Matchbox Twenty (June 30), Shania Twain (July 22), Nickelback (July 23) and ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 30).

