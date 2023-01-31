41º

February concerts: Incubus, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp among biggest artists, bands coming to Houston this month

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Artists brining their tours to Houston in February 2023 (Getty Images)

February is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 15 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area this month.

Kaash Paige

  • When: Feb. 2
  • Where: House of Blues

Margo Price

  • When: Feb. 2
  • Where: White Oak Music Hall

Incubus

  • When: Feb. 3
  • Where: 713 Music Hall

Morat

  • When: Feb. 5
  • Where: Arena Theatre

Danny Ocean

  • When: Feb. 12
  • Where: House of Blues Houston

Bruce Springsteen

  • When: Feb. 14
  • Where: Toyota Center

Lyle Lovett

  • When: Feb. 15-16
  • Where: The Grand 1894 Opera House

Ivan Cornejo

  • When: Feb. 16
  • Where: House of Blues Houston

Josh Abbott Band

  • When: Feb. 17
  • Where: House of Blues Houston

Los Tigres Del Norte

  • When: Feb. 18
  • Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Ari Lennox

  • When: Feb. 19
  • Where: House of Blues Houston

John Mellencamp

  • When: Feb. 25
  • Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Maggie Rogers

  • When: Feb. 25
  • Where: 713 Music Hall

Haley Reinhart

  • When: Feb. 27
  • Where: Dosey Doe - The Big Barn

Parker McCollum

  • When: Feb. 28
  • Where: NRG Stadium

