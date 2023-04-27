74º

Karol G brining stadium tour to Houston in August

A presale starts May 3

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Karol G (Photo by Ernesto Sampons, Provided by Live Nation)

HOUSTON – Karol G, a global pop star from Colombia, is preparing for a set of stadium shows across the U.S. later this year.

Live Nation said Thursday the artist’s cross-country trek kicks off Aug. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, followed by shows in Miami, Houston, Dallas and more before wrapping up on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Limited tickets will be sold during a general sale starting on May 5 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A presale begins May 3. Fans can register for the presale here through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The tour follows the release of Karol G’s new album, “Mañana Será Bonito” (“Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”) on Feb. 24. The 17-song collection reflects on the fallout of her 2021 breakup with the Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA.

Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a multi-platinum global recording artist. She’s the first woman to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album. She broke the all-time record for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music, and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify. The superstar also achieved the highest grossing North American tour of all time by a Latin female artist. Her “$trip Love Tour” is listed among Pollstar’s Top 10 most successful music tours in the world.

Tour dates:

  • Aug. 11 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium
  • Aug. 18 – Pasadena, California – Rose Bowl
  • Aug. 25 – Miami, Florida – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Aug. 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
  • Sep. 2 – Dallas, Texas – Cotton Bowl
  • Sep. 7 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

