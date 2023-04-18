Greta Van Fleet bringing Starcatcher Tour to Houston this summer

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 08: Josh Kiszka singer of the band Greta Van Fleet performs live onstage at Audio on April 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Fresh off an arena tour, Greta Van Fleet is preparing for a set of stadium show and festival stops across North America and Europe later this year.

Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s global trek kicks off July 24 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, followed by shows in Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Barcelona and more before wrapping up on Dec. 6 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Joining the band on select dates will be Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey. Tickets go on sale starting April 21, at 10 a.m.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming third studio album “Starcatcher,” due out July 21. The album was written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake Kiszka said in a statement. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Throughout the 10-song collection, the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness.

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” Wagner said in a statement. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”