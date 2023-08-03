Meet Paul Wall: Houston legend addresses Twitter user who asked, ‘Don’t kill me but who is Paul Wall?’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Paul Wall attends the Culture & Cannabis event at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club on February 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston legend Paul Wall was trending on Twitter this week after one user, deemed a Gen Z-er, asked, “Don’t kill me but who is Paul Wall?”'

Paul Wall addressed the tweet in question and introduced himself: “I’m a rapper from Texas. Along with my music, I’m known for selling Grillz with my partner @JohnnyDangandCo also known for my community work, and love for Houston sports teams. Nice to meet you.”

The tweet generated more than 17,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

Houstonians flocked to Twitter to quickly defend the rapper’s legendary music career within the city and community work. The topic even caught the attention of popular celebrity blog, The Shaderoom, with more than 68 million followers, where 13,296 people commented about Paul Wall’s impact in the rap game.

Read the following Twitter reactions below:

“Paul Wall the people’s champ, and your friendly neighborhood Grillz salesman. Till this day I need a grill from you. I’m gonna hit you up in 2025 when I sell all my cryptos and I’m gonna get a sick grill made from you. Don’t forget this tweet,” Dre Z West tweeted.

“How is Paul Wall still sliding over beats like this in 2023?” Rap Marathon tweeted with a video of his recent freestyle this year.

“We won’t be tolerating ANY Paul Wall slander around here 🙄” Honey tweeted.

“Paul Wall on Still Tippin’ is a masterpiece:” Danny Armstrong tweeted along with a video.

“Bruh..if you don’t know about Paul Wall you need to actually become a rap fan...not just a “bandwagoner” Bori Que tweeted.

“Girl you don’t know that song grillz by nelly with Paul wall in it,” Van tweeted.

“Hot take but Paul wall is better than Eminem,” Ayashi tweeted.

“As someone who still listens to a lot of 90s and 2000s hip-hop, I did not have Paul Wall killing it on a 2023 rap song on my bingo card. Flow’s still good, delivery’s still immaculate,” Angus tweeted along with a video.

“The whole internet coming together in earnest love for Paul Wall is really making my day. Also, side benefit: finding out about That Mexican OT,” Digame Concejal tweeted.

“Omg, I’m learning that people really don’t know who Paul Wall is and I’m in disbelief,” Tiarra tweeted.

“Should just said “what it do it’s paul wall I’m the peoples champ,” Milly tweeted.

“Paul wall baby. Whatchu know bout me. I had to look up her account. She graduates from college this year so I’ll give her a pass,” Malcolm tweeted.

“Who is Paul Wall is a crazy question, I’m getting old,” Chasedid tweeted.

“Thats the Peoples Champ! Every now and then he breathes a little too hard and all of a sudden we freezing in Texas,” FrostyTheRoyMan tweeted.

What are your thoughts? Should we give grace to the Gen Z-ers for not knowing who Paul Wall is? Let us know your comments below!