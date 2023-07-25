Dining guide: 22 new and classic restaurants to eat at during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks will return in full force in August for its twentieth year.

More than 200 restaurants across the Houston area are participating in this year’s program, which will run for five weeks, from Aug. 1, until Sept. 4.

Each participating restaurant will offer special brunch, lunch and dinner menus for $25, or $39, and some higher-end places will offer three or more courses for $55. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants and their special menus here.

The restaurants will donate $3 for a $25 meal, $5 for a $39 meal, or $7 for a $55 meal to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, the non-profit that operates Houston Restaurant Weeks. In turn, the foundation will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank.

Since its inaugural event in 2003, the fundraiser has donated $18.8 million to the Houston Food Bank -- that equates to 56.4 million meals.

Following is a listing of some new and classic dining spots participating in the event.

Museum District

93′ Til will offer a prix fixe three-course dinner ($55) during Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include smoked pork chops, mushroom risotto, strawberry shortcake and bread pudding. View the special menu here.

River Oaks

Bari Ristorante will offer a prix fixe three-course dinner ($55) during Houston Restaurant Weeks. The meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert. For the first course, choose from Insalata Caprese, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, marinated eggplant, aged balsamic; Fritto Misto, fried calamari, rock shrimp, calabrian chili oil; Zuppa Di Pomodoro, roasted tomato soup, basil oil, herb croutons; Tartufata Pizza, fior di latte cheese, mushrooms, mascarpone, tomato confit, fresh black summer truffles ($7); and Polpo Arrosto, charred octopus, potato cream, toasted hazelnuts, kale chips, tomato & olive salsa ($7). For the second course, choose from braised short ribs, chianti braised, creamy polenta, spinach, mushrooms, red wine reduction; Branzino Alla Griglia, grilled Mediterranean sea bass, roasted vegetables, pachino tomato sauce; Spaghetti Pomodoro E Basilico, pachino tomatos, burrata, basil; Filet mignon, beef tenderloin, potato gratin, jumbo asparagus, Barolo demi sauce ($15); or Risotto Al Funghi, carnaroli rice, mushroom medley, mascarpone cheese, fresh black truffles ($7). The third course includes a choice of pistachio tiramisu, coconut panna cotta, mango cheesecake and chocolate fondant. View the special menu here.

Katy

This beloved barbecue concept will serve a three-course lunch ($25) and three course dinner ($39) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the dinner menu include chicken empanadas served with green chili queso; brisket enchiladas served with a chili gravy and shredded cheese; and cherry cobbler à la mode. View the special menus here.

The Heights

This Heights neighborhood restaurant serves rustic Italian fare with a Gulf Coast perspective. Coltivare will offer a three-course dinner menu ($39) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include spaghetti, peperoni pizza, olive oil cake and chocolate panna cotta. View the special menu here.

Rice Village

From Benjy Levit, owner of Local Foods, Local Foods Market, and Lees Den, Eau Tour serves contemporary French cuisine. The restaurant will offer a three-course dinner ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Diners can select one item from each section of the menu, which features the Salad Eau Tour, peach and burrata, and ahi blanco soup with crab for the first course; duck confit, panisse, scallop lyonnaise, and grilled branzino for the second course; and season sorbet, olive oil cake and profiteroles for dessert. View the special menu here.

Buffalo Bayou Park

Flora serves Mexican cuisine with a Texas touch. The restaurant will offer a three-course dinner menu ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include red snapper ceviche, beef nachos, green mole, tres leches and flan. View the special menu here.

River Oaks

Underbelly Hospitality’s award-winning steakhouse Georgia James will offer a three-course dinner ($55) during Houston Restaurant Weeks. Diners can pick one item from each section of the menu, which will feature a Slab Salad, Smoked Red Fish Dip and Bacon Sausage and Hash Browns in the first course; Hanger Steak and Frites with hollandaise, 8-ounce Filet with asparagus and hollandaise (additional $20), Comeback Slathered Chicken Breast with Texas caviar, Flounder Courtboillon with rice grits and fried okra, and 3-ounce Poached King Crab Leg (additional $30) in the second course; and Chocolate Cake, Pineapple Vacherin and Banana Pudding for the dessert course. View the special menu here.

Rice Village

Hamsa, a modern Israeli restaurant that opened its doors in May 2022, offers a menu of elevated Middle Eastern classics. It will serve a four-course dinner ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Diners can choose one item from each section of the menu, which will feature a choice of salatim, plain hummus, and lamb hummus for the first course; falafel, green salad, and cauliflower couscous for the second course; a chicken thigh skewer, a tenderloin skewer, a shrimp skewer, and a king oyster mushroom skewer for the third course; and malabi basboosa, petite beurre, and dark chocolate halvah for dessert. View the special menu here.

Montrose

From the award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s offers a menu of authentic Mexican cuisine. Hugo’s will serve a three-course menu (455) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include Filete Oaxaqueño, an 8 oz petite filet, with mole pasilla and mushroom-black bean tamal; Tostada de Atún, a crispy corn tostada, tuna, chipotle mayo, cilantro, and avocado mousse; and Tres Leches de Horchata, white cake soaked in three milks flavored with horchata, toasted meringue, seasonal fruits, and passion fruit sauce. View the special menu here.

Montrose

Kâu Ba is a Viet-Cajun restaurant inspired by acclaimed Chef Nikki Tran’s Vietnamese heritage and her love of robust southern flavors. Kâu Ba will offer a two-course lunch ($25) and a three-course dinner ($39) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the dinner menu include homemade dumplings, pork and shrimp steamed dumplings served in a soy vinaigrette and topped with sesame seeds; Vietnamese pork ribs, special nuoc mam and herb marinated pork spare ribs, glazed with caramelized fish sauce and topped with sesame seeds, served with steamed rice; and lemongrass chicken, a lemongrass chicken wing stew made with special nuoc mam, served with steamed rice and mustard green soup. View the special menus here.

Museum District

Lucille’s is an acclaimed restaurant in the heart of Houston’s Museum District that serves refined Southern cuisine infused with international flavors. The eatery will offer a two-course lunch ($25) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Diners can choose one item from each section of the menu, which will feature gumbo z’herbs, Caesar salad, and fried green tomatoes for the first course; and a hot chicken sandwich, an oxtail Philly, and shrimp and grits for the second course. For dinner, the eatery will serve a three-course meal ($39). Diners can choose one item from each section of the menu, which will feature fried green tomatoes, butternut squash, gumbo z’herbs for the first course; shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and catfish and grits for the second course; and croissant bread pudding, lemon ice box pie and tiramisu for dessert. View the special menus here.

River Oaks

MAD markets itself as an “innovative experience that blends Madrid’s famous nightlife and the very best of Spanish gastronomy.” The River Oak’s restaurant offers tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, craft cocktails and a large wine selection. The eatery will serve a two-course brunch ($25) and a four-course dinner ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the brunch menu include the pulled pork croissant, empanadillas, and Spanish churros. Highlights from the dinner menu include the pork empanadilla, a Hamachi tostada, and a rack of lamb. View the special menus here.

Bellaire

The casual, cantina-style version of Houston’s famed Tex-Mex locale, Armandos, Mandito’s Tex-Mex will offer a two-course lunch ($25) and a three-course dinner ($39) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include the burrito bowl, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and picadillo, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips and choice of dressing; the El Palacios Plate with one picadillo tostada, one crispy picadillo taco and one chicken enchilada topped with salsa ranchera; and Tres Hombres Enchiladas with one cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one picadillo enchilada topped with chili con queso. View the special menus here.

Uptown

This eclectic Indian restaurant in the Galleria shopping complex will offer a two-course lunch ($25) and a three-course-dinner ($55) for Houston restaurant weeks. Highlights from the dinner menu include laal maas, smoked goat meat seasoned with mathania chili, garlic, and onion; traditional butter chicken, with tomato, cream, and cashews; and fish curry, with Altantic cod, coconut, kokum, Kashmiri chili, and coriander seeds. View the special menus here.

Uptown

Ojo de Agua is offering Houston Restaurant Weeks diners two opportunities to take advantage of special pricing to support the Houston Food Bank. Their two-course $25 brunch menu features first-course options such as the Tropical Ceviche made with fresh tuna, diced mango and green apple and dressed in a chili garlic soy sauce with lime or the Guacamole “Ojo de Agua Style” (served vegetarian or with Ribeye Chicharrón – yes, you right that right – think, crispy deep fried steak cubes) and second-course dishes such as their super popular Chilaquiles served with Red or Green sauce or a combination of the two or their signature Mexican Molletes served on locally sourced focaccia with beans, chihuahua, ricotta cheese, pork sausage and pico de gallo. Ojo de Agua’s three-course dinner menu ($39) includes first-course highlights such as the Kale Cesar Salad or a Rosemary Pasta Salad tossed in a spicy rosemary dressing made with dried tomatoes, rosemary and a matcha sauce. Second course options include Chicken or Tofu Tacos served with their house-made corn tortillas or a Sirloin Burger stuffed with your choice of American cheese or blue cheese. Third-course highlights include sweet treats such as their Peanut Butter Açaí Bowl or their decadent Big Chocolate Chip Cookie. View the special menus here.

Montrose

The upscale Ostia’s Houston Restaurant Weeks offerings are as a follows. A two-course lunch ($25) features fresh starters such as Summer Bruschetta with grilled bread topped with savory summer toppings; Caesar Salad with anchovy dressing, and Salumi which includes sliced salumi and focaccia. Lunch entrees are Pizza Bianca, a white pizza with vegetarian seasonal toppings, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Bucatini Carbonara – all served with potatoes and aioli. For dinner ($55), indulge in a three-course menu featuring Caesar Salad with little gem lettuce, anchovy dressing, croutons and pecorinos; Seasonal Bruschetta with grilled bread topped with savory summer toppings; and Salumi with sliced salumi and focaccia. Main courses of Chicken with Salsa Verde featuring roast chicken, grilled lemon, and salsa verde; Gnocchi with seasonal vegetables; Bucatini Amatricana with guanciale, tomato, chili and pecorino; and all entrees are served with Potato and Aioli. End on a sweet note with Chocolate Budino, cookie plate, and Basque cheesecake. View the special menus here.

River Oaks

Pastore, Underbelly Hospitality’s new coastal Italian concept, is serving a three-course dinner ($55). Diners can select one item from each section of the menu. The first course will feature Panzanella Salad with heirloom tomato, whipped burrata, fermented peach and focaccia; Caesar Salad; and Gulf Shrimp served with an Italian-style XO sauce. The second course offers Truffled Cacio e Pepe Bucatini with pecorino, black pepper and truffle; Short Rib Risotto with red wine braised short rib; and Pan Seared Snapper and Polenta served with tomato sugo. The dessert course will feature Celery Root Panna Cotta with limoncello sabayon, glazed figs and Sicilian pistachio; an Olive Oil Cupcake with goat cheese frosting and honey roasted peach filling; and Not a Pavlova Meringue, made with citrus and dark chocolate. View the special menu here.

Katy

Led by 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery offers a menu of Malaysian street food. During Houston Restaurant Weeks, the eatery will serve a four-course dinner menu ($55). Highlights from the menu include lobster dumplings, crispy pork and chive dumplings, Phat curry osso buco, and ube ice cream. View the special menu here.

Shady Acres

Rainbow Lodge will serve a three-course brunch menu ($25), three-course lunch menu ($25), and four-course dinner menu ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the dinner menu include smoked duck gumbo, bison carpaccio, crispy rabbit loin, pappardelle pasta, warm croissant bread pudding and grilled stone fruit cobbler. View the special menus here.

Upper Kirby

This Houston institution offers “fine dining Italian inspired by Naples, influenced by Milan and cherished in Houston.” Tony’s will serve a five-course dinner menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the menu include risotto pomodoro, lamb chops, branzino on the rocks, baked Alaska, and tuxedo cake. View the special menu here.

The Heights

Underbelly Hospitality’s Texas-centric concept will serve a three-course lunch ($25) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Diners can pick one item from each section of the menu, which will feature Pepper Jelly, Armadillo Egg and a Cup of Chili for the first course; Chicken Fried Steak, Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich, Charred Romaine Salad with Smoked Chicken, Catfish Po-Boy and Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad with Smoked Chicken for the second course; and Dr. Pepper Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Tres Leches for dessert.

For dinner ($55), the eatery will serve another three-course menu. Diners can choose one item from each section of the menu, which will feature Pepper Jelly, Armadillo Egg, a Cup of Chili and Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad for the first course; Chicken Fried Steak, Shrimp and Grits, Wood Grilled Chicken and Fajitas for the second course; and Dr. Pepper Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Tres Leches Cake for dessert. View the special menus here.

Downtown

From the award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega, Xochi offers a menu of Oaxaca-inspired food and drink. The popular Houston eatery will offer a two-course brunch ($25) and a three-course dinner ($55) for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Highlights from the dinner menu include Tiradito de Robalo, sliced striped bass ceviche, with hoja santa, jalapeño, olive oil, and lime; Pato con Mole Negro, duck leg with mole negro, rice, and refritos; and Pastel de Chocolate, vegan chocolate cake, Silk vegan chocolate frosting, and macerated cherries. View the special menus here.