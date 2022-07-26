🔒Ultimate Texas to-do list: The Lone Star State’s 101 best experiences

Breathtaking mountain vistas, ocean views, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food, Texas does indeed have it all.

That said, enjoying everything Texas has to offer during a lifetime is more than a challenge, it’s an impossibility. But with a little structure, some planning, and list, perhaps you could see the best of the best.

With that goal in mind, we assembled the ultimate Texas to-do list. On it, a strenuous hike up Guadalupe Peak; a bowl of ice cream in Brenham; an unforgettable performance in Palo Duro; a bottle of Dr Pepper in Dublin; a hidden desk in Alpine; and 96 more delightful and awe-inspiring things every Texan should experience before they kick the bucket.

Without further ado, our ambitious list of Texas adventures (it is numbered but it’s not ranked):

Texans, you’ve got a lifetime to complete this list, but that doesn’t mean you should delay. Lace up your hiking boots, fill up your tank, and hit the road!

