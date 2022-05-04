There is chocolate soft serve at Dairy Queens in Texas; This is where I found it

HOUSTON – After years of wondering and wandering in Texas, I have FINALLY found the chocolate soft serve at a Texas Dairy Queen. Several, in fact.

As I previously wrote, I have been searching for chocolate at a Dairy Queen in Texas for years. I asked and the company said it was “hopefully” coming to Texas “soon.”

I was resigned. I was OK. Seriously. SERIOUSLY. Who am I kidding -- I was desperately waiting to go back to my hometown in Pennsylvania to have it.

Then I met several of you, oh gentle readers. (And there were a bunch of you! I haven’t had this kind of response since I said I didn’t like crawfish.) And I learned: There is plenty of blessed, blessed chocolate soft serve at some select Texas Dairy Queens. You just have to know where they are. Thank you for steering this former Yankee in the right direction.

I called the locations you mentioned and confirmed with the folks that answer the phone that there is indeed chocolate soft serve inhabiting the ice cream machines. How casual and kind of perplexed everyone sounded as they answered in the affirmative that they did indeed carry the best of all products available.

The most interesting and elucidating conversation I had was with Dairy Queen Texas owner Benjamin Capps. He has run the location in Spring for 22 years. He said via phone that his store has a double barrel machine that they have run with chocolate since buying the machine about 10 years ago. It’s a larger, more expensive machine than those that -- in many Texas stores -- just carry one flavor. (Ugh, vanilla, how I despise thee.) He explained his machine provides a failsafe system for his restaurant -- if one side goes down, the other can continue to make ice cream for the store. But when working properly, the machine makes vanilla, chocolate and, my great white Texas whale -- beautiful twist.

I’ll share photos from my trip to the Capps’ Spring location once I get to take a trip north, but for the time being, let me share the locations -- and my map, complete with chocolate-colored pins marking my new favorite Dairy Queens across the state. Enjoy!

Dairy Queen - Austin

7710 N FM 620, Austin TX 78726

Dairy Queen - Portland

911 Dallas St, Portland, TX 78374

Dairy Queen - Refugio

523 N Alamo St, Refugio, TX 78377

Dairy Queen - Spring

21325 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Dairy Queen - White Oak

100 E US Highway 80, White Oak, TX 75693-2102

Did I miss any locations? Let me know about them in the comments and I can update the listing. The more chocolate, the merrier.

And, as always, thank you for reading. I really appreciate you all.