Where’s the chocolate soft serve, Texas Dairy Queen? I asked. This is the company’s answer.

HOUSTON – Dairy Queen is beloved across the United States, but perhaps nowhere more so than in Texas.

But Texas, you’re missing something at Dairy Queen.

I bring you tidings from my hometown of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. There’s chocolate soft serve up there. And across the northern states’ Dairy Queens.

Did you know about this, Texas? In case you didn’t, let me let you in on the difference.

My favorite Dairy Queen order when I go to my hometown is a cookie dough Blizzard with peanut butter made with beautiful chocolate soft serve. It’s decadent. It’s perfect. I can only get it when I go to my hometown (or other northern states).

When I moved to Texas about eight years ago, I ordered my favorite dessert at Dairy Queen. The lovely Dairy Queen employees looked at me strangely and pumped chocolate syrup into the blizzard. This is just not the same.

I thought they misunderstood me, so I went back and asked. Where was the chocolate soft serve?

They don’t have it. I checked other locations. No chocolate soft serve.

Texas got weird for me that day. They have tacos, but no chocolate soft serve.

I know -- I can eat a little more beautiful brisket or Houston pho to assuage those feelings. I do, but I miss the chocolate soft serve. And then there’s twist cones – vanilla and chocolate soft serve mixed. Oh how I miss twist ice cream cones!

But why is this like this in Texas?

In the middle of the night one night -- no judgment, Texas -- I asked on the Dairy Queen Facebook page. They pointed me to an email account -- dqsocial@dqtexas.com -- and I reiterated my question this way: “Why is there chocolate-flavored soft serve at the DQs in the North but not in the South? So confused by this. Always hungry for a chocolate soft serve cone dipped in chocolate but y’all down here just don’t do it.”

The answer – “Hopefully we’ll get it in Texas soon 😊”

Really? A one-line response for a question that literally keeps me up at night? (Not really, but I was up at 3 a.m. texting with DQ.)

Let’s hope “soon” is very soon. Until then, I’ll be planning a Blizzard binge for my next trip home.

Did you know about the chocolate soft serve in the North? Where do you get the best chocolate soft serve in Texas? Let us know in the comments. (We have a little craving over here.)