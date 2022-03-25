Texas time machine: Cruise down memory lane with these mesmerizing photos of Houston’s Art Car Parade through the years

Image courtesy of the the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art
"101 Howdies" at the 1988 Art Car Parade in Houston
It all began with the “Fruitmobile.”
In 1984, Carl Detering, a Houston businessman and developer whose company helped pave Houston’s roads, donated a 1967 Ford station wagon to the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, which in turn commissioned Houston artist Jackie Harris to transform the car into a mobile masterpiece that would be auctioned off at a fundraising gala later that year. With $800 worth of paint and plastic fruit, the iconic Fruitmobile was born.
When the group who purchased the fruit-covered car at the gala donated it back to the Orange Show, the vehicle became a “roving ambassador for goodwill.”
Inspired by the Fruitmobile, the Orange show held the “Road Show” in 1986, an art exhibit that featured a dozen decorated cars. The spectacle proved so popular that the Houston International Festival asked the Orange Show to organize an art car parade for its 1988 event. On April 9, 1988, the world’s first art car parade, some 40 artfully decorated vehicles and a handful of marching bands, cruised down the streets of Houston as part of the Houston International Festival. The inaugural event drew some 2,000 spectators and included gems like “101 Howdies,” a yellow VW Bug covered with 101 hand-shaped cutouts which waved around like antennas.
Ad
By the following year, the parade had doubled in size and the crowd had swelled to tens of thousands.
The annual art car parade now encompasses an entire weekend of events featuring more than 250 artful automobiles created by artists from around the country. The formidable, four-day celebration draws an audience of over 250,000 spectators.
This year, the festival begins on Thursday, April 7, with Main Street Drag, a pre-parade art car convoy which travels around Houston exhibiting at schools, nursing homes, and hospitals. The spirited Art Car Ball will be held Friday, April 8, and the parade itself will roll on Saturday, April 9. at 2 p.m. Festivities conclude Sunday, April 10, with an awards ceremony. For more information, visit thehoustonartcarparade.com.
Now, it’s time cruise down memory lane 🚗 Click through the gallery at the top of the page or scroll below for select highlights of the Houston Art Car Parade through the years.
Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.