10 Texas roadside attractions you just have to stop for

After getting through this list you may feel the urge to start packing your car for a long Memorial Day weekend Texas road trip.

1. Beer Can House (Houston)

According to The Orange Show, Ripley’s Believe It or Not estimates the house is made of over 50,000 cans.

2. Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo)

Make your mark. This art installation is one you could contribute to if you bring your own spray paint.

3. Cathedral of Junk (Austin)

Go inside to discover some fascinating items.

4. Dalmatian Fire Hydrant (Beaumont)

This 24-foot, Dalmatian-spotted fire hydrant was assembled at Disney Land in Anaheim, Calif., and donated to the City of Beaumont by the Walt Disney Company for the re-release of the animated movie “101 Dalmatians.”

5. Leaning Tower of Texas (Groom)

Like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but make it Texan.

6. Prada Marfa (Valentine)

This art installation is probably one of Texas’ most Instagrammable stops.

7. Public Bathroom with See-Thru Walls (Sulphur Springs)

Would you use this bathroom?

America’s only public bathroom with see-through walls, Sulphur Springs, TX

(You can see out, not in 😊) pic.twitter.com/9d8QlhwpRZ — sobore (@sobore) June 12, 2016

8. Stonehenge II (Ingram)

Stonehenge II was built in homage of the original. The concrete sculpture took nine months to build and is 90 percent the height and 60 percent the width of the original.

9. The Eiffel Tower (Paris)

Yep, we have our own Eiffel Tower.

10. World’s Largest Caterpillar (Italy)

Meet Bruco!