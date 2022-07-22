89º

LIST: The top 25 places to beat the heat in Texas, according to Yelp

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Balmorhea State Park Pool

Looking for a fun way to escape the Lone State State’s scorching temperatures? Yelp recently put together a list of the Best Places to Beat the Heat in Texas.

Several Texas favorites made the list including Barton Springs Pool in Austin, Discovery Green in Houston, and Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.

To determine which places made the all-time list of best places to “beat the heat” in Texas, Yelp identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those locations using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022.

Before your visit, we recommend checking directly with each spot for the latest hours of operation, water conditions and safety policies.

Best Places to Beat the Heat in Texas

  1. Balmorhea State Park - Toyahvale
  2. Barton Springs Pool - Austin
  3. Blanco State Park - Blanco
  4. Blue Hole Regional Park - Wimberley
  5. Deep Eddy Pool - Austin
  6. Discovery Green - Houston
  7. Guadalupe River State Park - Spring Branch
  8. Hamilton Pool Preserve - Dripping Springs
  9. Inks Lake State Park - Burnet
  10. Keep Austin Wet Watercraft Rentals - Austin
  11. Lake Mineral Wells State Park - Mineral Wells
  12. Landa Park - New Braunfels
  13. McKinney Falls State Park - Austin
  14. Morgan’s Wonderland - San Antonio
  15. Padre Island National Seashore - Corpus Christi
  16. Pearsall Park - San Antonio
  17. Rio Vista Park - San Marcos
  18. Rockin’ R River Rides - Comal River - New Braunfels
  19. Rockport Beach - Rockport
  20. Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds - Sheridan
  21. Texas Tubes - New Braunfels
  22. Tyler State Park - Tyler
  23. Veterans Memorial Park - Cedar Park
  24. Waterloo Adventures – Leander
  25. Yanaguana Garden - San Antonio

🏊‍♂️ What would you add to this list? Share your recommendations in the comment section below.

