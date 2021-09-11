This Texas water park features the world’s longest lazy river

WACO, Texas – As many Texans know, the summer’s heat tends to linger for a while. So for those who are looking for a place to cool off, there’s a waterpark in Waco, Texas that features an 80-foot waterslide and the world’s longest lazy river.

Open seven days a week, BSR Cable Park, located at 5347 Old Mexia Road, features everything from water slides to a surf lagoon, KSAT News reports. With four royal flush water slides, the tallest slide stands 80 feet tall, which was built in 2014.

Guests can slide their way down the royal flush before being launched into a lagoon below which is 17 feet deep.

There are no age restrictions for the lazy river but all children ages 12 and younger are required to wear a life jacket. Children must be at least 6 years old to ride the royal flush water slides, according to the website. Hours and prices vary for the attractions and what day you plan to attend but children ages 16 and younger are free on weekdays with a paying parent or legal guardian for the lazy river and royal flush.

