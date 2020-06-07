These Houston-area waterparks are currently open and offering deals on tickets

After being cooped inside for months, it’s no surprise your kids (and yourself) want to get outdoors, and what better way to do so than cooling off in the water.

Waterparks across Houston have opened for the summer following guidelines by Gov. Greg Abbott; however, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring and Schlitterbahn in Galveston remain temporarily closed.

Here are four Houston-area waterparks that are offering discounts on tickets:

1. Big Rivers Waterpark

23101 TX-242, New Caney, Texas

Save when you buy online. A single day pass costs $39.99 online and $44.99 at the gate.

Season passes are priced at $89.99 each or $74.99 each when you buy four or more online using the promo code “4orMORE.”

2. Pirates Bay Water Park

5300 E Road, Baytown, Texas

Pirates Bay Waterpark opens for the summer on Saturday, June 13.

Tickets are only available for advanced purchase online. Tickets cost $15 per person for visits Monday - Thursday and $20 per person for visits Friday - Sunday.

Click here to view availability and purchase tickets.

3. Splashway Water Park

5211 Main St., Sheridan, Texas

Save when you buy online. General admission costs $39.99 for each guest over 42″ tall online and $44.99 at the gate.

Splashway offers a military discount to those who present a valid ID and their immediate family. Military admission must be purchase at the gate.

4. Typhoon Texas

555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, Texas

Purchase a day ticket for $44.99 per person and get unlimited visits to the park for the rest of the summer, reservation required.