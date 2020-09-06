Here are some of the best nearby beaches, according to Houston-area residents

We put the question “What’s your favorite Houston-area beach to go to?” to Houston-area residents and what we got back were dozens of responses, ranging from tried-and-true local favorites to well, more distant locales. Here are some of the beaches Houston-area residents said they love going to.
Jamaica Beach
“Jamaica beach for sure! Now holds a spot in my heart .” - Shirley Cruzan
Crystal Beach
“Crystal beach tell everyone to go to Galveston” - Shelley Allen
East Beach
“East beach near freeport.” - Robert Haake
Sylvan Beach
“Sylvan Beach in Laporte or Texas City Dike Fishing in Texas City.” - Eva Naomi Oliva
Padre Island
“Padre will be the closest beach I will even think about swimming in..” - Ly Nicole April
South Padre Island
“We went to south padre island and it was nice.” - Claudia Quezada-Ramiro
“Absolutely NONE! I’d drive out to Destin or SPI.” - RuthLess Fuentes
