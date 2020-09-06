Here are some of the best nearby beaches, according to Houston-area residents

We put the question “What’s your favorite Houston-area beach to go to?” to Houston-area residents and what we got back were dozens of responses, ranging from tried-and-true local favorites to well, more distant locales. Here are some of the beaches Houston-area residents said they love going to.

Jamaica Beach

“Jamaica beach for sure! Now holds a spot in my heart .” - Shirley Cruzan

Crystal Beach

“Crystal beach tell everyone to go to Galveston” - Shelley Allen

East Beach

“East beach near freeport.” - Robert Haake

Sylvan Beach

“Sylvan Beach in Laporte or Texas City Dike Fishing in Texas City.” - Eva Naomi Oliva

Padre Island

“Padre will be the closest beach I will even think about swimming in..” - Ly Nicole April

South Padre Island

“We went to south padre island and it was nice.” - Claudia Quezada-Ramiro

“Absolutely NONE! I’d drive out to Destin or SPI.” - RuthLess Fuentes

----

Beachgoers, what area beaches do you like to go to? What would you add to this list?