How LaNell Grant went from teaching to becoming a hip-hop artist and producer

HOUSTON – She’s best known for making ear-catching beats for artists like Tobe Nwigwe, but now she’s branching out with a new solo hip-hop album that will inspire you, just as much as her incredible life journey.

Lanell Grant chats about her impressive rise in the music industry and how she went from being a High School teacher in Alief ISD to becoming an award-winning producer whose sound helped pioneer a new wave of hip-hop music.

Her new solo album ‘I Ain’t Gone Hold You’ brings her lyrical talent and tackles her points of view as a woman of faith.

Grant’s work as a producer and performer has included appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk, the BET Music Awards, and President Joe Biden’s inauguration along with two nationwide concert tours.

Songs she produced for Grammy-nominated rapper Tobe Nwigwe have been featured in national campaigns for the NBA, Apple Music, Beats, and as theme songs for the Madden NFL 22, NBA2K20, and MLB 19: The Show video games. Her work has also received two NAACP Image Awards.

Grant’s album, ‘I Ain’t Gone Hold You’ is available now on your favorite streaming platform.

