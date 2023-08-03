Access BOGO deals on over 200 performances during Houston Theater Week

Houston Theater Week will return in mid-August for its second annual event.
During Houston Theater Week, Aug. 14-20, numerous local theater and performing arts organizations will offer buy one, get one free ticket deals on more than 200 upcoming performances.
In 2022, Houston Theater Week’s inaugural year, 17,500 combined tickets were sold by 20 participating organizations, resulting in nearly $600,000 in combined ticket sales.
This year’s initiative encompasses a wider array of shows, including world premieres, critically acclaimed plays, intimate concerts, innovative new performances and holiday classics.
The event is organized by the Houston First Corporation.
“We know Houston consumers and performing arts groups are looking forward to a repeat of Theater Week’s outstanding performance last year,” said Michael Heckman, president & CEO, Houston First Corporation. “This collective effort with resident companies and community theaters across Houston brings a variety of great shows at great prices that we are certain will strengthen the city’s performing arts community for generations to come.”
Participating organizations:
Performances include:
- 21st Century Broadway
- 26 Miles
- A Case for the Existence of God
- A Christmas Carol
- Adams’s El Nino
- Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
- Alice in Wonderland
- Always Patsy Cline
- American Mariachi
- An Early American Christmas
- An Evening with Omari Dillard
- Andres Orozco Estrada Returns
- Appropriate
- Ars Lyrica’s Fallen Angels
- At Last! A Tribute to Etta James
- Bach Solo Violin
- Bach’s Mighty Fortress
- Barber’s Violin Concerto + Duke Ellington
- Baroque Concertos
- Boleros: Songs from Latin America
- Brahms & Schumann
- Byrds of a Feather
- Caldara’s Christmas Cantata
- California Gold
- Carmela Full of Wishes
- Christopher Titus – Carrying Monsters
- Cinderella
- Dial “M” For Murder
- Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker
- Dvorak’s America
- Elias String Quartet; Sarah Rothenberg, piano
- Etienne Charles “Earth Tones”
- Forget Me Not
- Go Now! A Tribute to the Moody Blues
- Handel’s Messiah
- Houston Ballet: Bespoke
- Houston Ballet: Four Seasons
- Houston Ballet: Tutu
- “I Will Survive” –Diva Legends
- Intelligence
- Isidore Quartet; Sarah Rothenberg, piano
- Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
- Jagged Little Pill
- Jane Eyre
- Jazz saxophonist Melissa Aldana
- JIJI, guitar; Danbi Um, violin
- Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins”: Ensemble Modern
- Laughs in Spanish
- Little Comedies
- Mass in Exile
- Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony
- Newsies
- On Your Feet
- Othello: The Remix
- Panto Alicia in Wonderland
- Paw Patrol LIVE! “Heroes Unite”
- Performing Arts Houston: 4th Annual Mariachi Festival
- Performing Arts Houston: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with David Sedaris
- Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with Howie Mandel
- Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi
- Performing Arts Houston: Bruce Liu, Piano
- Performing Arts Houston: Kronos Quartet and Sam Green: A Thousand Thoughts
- Performing Arts Houston: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
- Performing Arts Houston: Lila Downs: Dia de Los Muertos
- Performing Arts Houston: Manuel Cinema: Leonardo!
- Performing Arts Houston: MOMIX: Alice
- Performing Arts Houston: New/Now: The Houston Artist Commissioning Project
- Performing Arts Houston: Step Afrika! Drumfolk
- Performing Arts Houston: Time For Three
- Performing Arts Houston: Vienna Boys Choir
- Pictures From Home
- POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- Rachel Barton Pine Plays Mozart
- Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances
- Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe
- Ravel’s La Valse
- ROCO In Concert: Infrared
- ROCO In Concert: Luminescent
- ROCO In Concert: Seismic
- ROCO In Concert: Supersonic
- Romeo & Juliet + Dvorak’s Cello Concerto
- Sense and Sensibility
- Sherlock Holmes & the Mystery of the Crown Jewel
- Sister’s Irish Catechism: Saints, Snakes, and Green Milkshakes
- Stagolee and the Funeral of a Dangerous Word
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd
- Switzerland
- Takemitsu + Brahms’s Requiem
- The Birds
- The Cher Show
- The Crimson Prince of Venice
- The Father
- The Nerd
- The Pavilion
- The Pillowman
- The Thanksgiving Play
- The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical
- The Woman in Black
- The World Is Not Silent
- Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium
- What the Constitution Means to Me
To view all the offers and to purchase tickets, visit: www.HoustonTheaterWeek.com.