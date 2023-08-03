Access BOGO deals on over 200 performances during Houston Theater Week

Houston Theater Week will return in mid-August for its second annual event.

During Houston Theater Week, Aug. 14-20, numerous local theater and performing arts organizations will offer buy one, get one free ticket deals on more than 200 upcoming performances.

In 2022, Houston Theater Week’s inaugural year, 17,500 combined tickets were sold by 20 participating organizations, resulting in nearly $600,000 in combined ticket sales.

This year’s initiative encompasses a wider array of shows, including world premieres, critically acclaimed plays, intimate concerts, innovative new performances and holiday classics.

The event is organized by the Houston First Corporation.

“We know Houston consumers and performing arts groups are looking forward to a repeat of Theater Week’s outstanding performance last year,” said Michael Heckman, president & CEO, Houston First Corporation. “This collective effort with resident companies and community theaters across Houston brings a variety of great shows at great prices that we are certain will strengthen the city’s performing arts community for generations to come.”

Participating organizations:

Performances include:

21st Century Broadway

26 Miles

A Case for the Existence of God

A Christmas Carol

Adams’s El Nino

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Alice in Wonderland

Always Patsy Cline

American Mariachi

An Early American Christmas

An Evening with Omari Dillard

Andres Orozco Estrada Returns

Appropriate

Ars Lyrica’s Fallen Angels

At Last! A Tribute to Etta James

Bach Solo Violin

Bach’s Mighty Fortress

Barber’s Violin Concerto + Duke Ellington

Baroque Concertos

Boleros: Songs from Latin America

Brahms & Schumann

Byrds of a Feather

Caldara’s Christmas Cantata

California Gold

Carmela Full of Wishes

Christopher Titus – Carrying Monsters

Cinderella

Dial “M” For Murder

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker

Dvorak’s America

Elias String Quartet; Sarah Rothenberg, piano

Etienne Charles “Earth Tones”

Forget Me Not

Go Now! A Tribute to the Moody Blues

Handel’s Messiah

Houston Ballet: Bespoke

Houston Ballet: Four Seasons

Houston Ballet: Tutu

“I Will Survive” –Diva Legends

Intelligence

Isidore Quartet; Sarah Rothenberg, piano

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Jagged Little Pill

Jane Eyre

Jazz saxophonist Melissa Aldana

JIJI, guitar; Danbi Um, violin

Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins”: Ensemble Modern

Laughs in Spanish

Little Comedies

Mass in Exile

Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony

Newsies

On Your Feet

Othello: The Remix

Panto Alicia in Wonderland

Paw Patrol LIVE! “Heroes Unite”

Performing Arts Houston: 4th Annual Mariachi Festival

Performing Arts Houston: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with David Sedaris

Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with Howie Mandel

Performing Arts Houston: An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi

Performing Arts Houston: Bruce Liu, Piano

Performing Arts Houston: Kronos Quartet and Sam Green: A Thousand Thoughts

Performing Arts Houston: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Performing Arts Houston: Lila Downs: Dia de Los Muertos

Performing Arts Houston: Manuel Cinema: Leonardo!

Performing Arts Houston: MOMIX: Alice

Performing Arts Houston: New/Now: The Houston Artist Commissioning Project

Performing Arts Houston: Step Afrika! Drumfolk

Performing Arts Houston: Time For Three

Performing Arts Houston: Vienna Boys Choir

Pictures From Home

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Rachel Barton Pine Plays Mozart

Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances

Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe

Ravel’s La Valse

ROCO In Concert: Infrared

ROCO In Concert: Luminescent

ROCO In Concert: Seismic

ROCO In Concert: Supersonic

Romeo & Juliet + Dvorak’s Cello Concerto

Sense and Sensibility

Sherlock Holmes & the Mystery of the Crown Jewel

Sister’s Irish Catechism: Saints, Snakes, and Green Milkshakes

Stagolee and the Funeral of a Dangerous Word

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd

Switzerland

Takemitsu + Brahms’s Requiem

The Birds

The Cher Show

The Crimson Prince of Venice

The Father

The Nerd

The Pavilion

The Pillowman

The Thanksgiving Play

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical

The Woman in Black

The World Is Not Silent

Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium

What the Constitution Means to Me

To view all the offers and to purchase tickets, visit: www.HoustonTheaterWeek.com.