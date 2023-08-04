The Mariachi Festival to showcase Hispanic talent at Houston’s Wortham Theater Center

The fourth annual Mariachi Festival in Houston -- one of the biggest Hispanic cultural events in the city and a significant showcase in the state for Hispanic talent -- begins Aug. 18.

It will run through Aug. 20, and will feature some of the best of Texas’ mariachi music at the Wortham Theater Center in downtown Houston. The non-profit organization Mariachi Festival and Performing Arts Houston are producing the event.

The first evening of performances will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, and will feature Mariachi Mariposas, an award-winning all-female mariachi group from the Rio Grande Valley, Vanessa Alonzo, the University of Houston’s Mariachi Pumas, and the the winners of the National Mariachi Youth Vocalist Competition.

Guests attending the festival on Aug. 19 are asked to wear formal attire for a night of performances featuring the internationally-renowned Mariachi 7 Leguas, the University of Texas Rio Grande Ballet Folklorico, and the winner of the 2022 Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio.

The final night of festivities on Aug. 20 will include appearances by some of the city’s best youth mariachis. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional Mexican dresses and guayaberas.

Tickets are available for purchase here: performingartshouston.org.