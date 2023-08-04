99º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Paul Wall, George Ducas among artists to perform at Miller Outdoor Theatre’s Houston music showcase

Enjoy your favorite local music artists at Hermann Park on Aug. 18 and 19

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Things to do, Families things to do, Discover, Events, Houston, Local
Miller Outdoor Theatre (Image courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre)

Paul Wall and George Ducas will be among the main attractions of the Miller Summer Mixtape Series, a Houston music showcase coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre over two days in August.

Miller Outdoor Theatre and KBXX are presenting the event, planned for Aug. 18 and 19, in partnership.

The first evening of performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 with a focus on hip hop. Among the performers scheduled are Paul Wall, LaNell Grant, AJ McQueen, Phill Wade, and Doeman.

The second night of the showcase will concentrate on the country genre. George Ducas, Robert Ellis, and Kim Cruse are expected to perform.

The event is free and open to the public. Reserve covered seating or learn more at milleroutdoortheatre.com.

We’re here to help you navigate all the city has to offer. Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter