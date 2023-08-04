Paul Wall, George Ducas among artists to perform at Miller Outdoor Theatre’s Houston music showcase

Paul Wall and George Ducas will be among the main attractions of the Miller Summer Mixtape Series, a Houston music showcase coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre over two days in August.

Miller Outdoor Theatre and KBXX are presenting the event, planned for Aug. 18 and 19, in partnership.

The first evening of performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 with a focus on hip hop. Among the performers scheduled are Paul Wall, LaNell Grant, AJ McQueen, Phill Wade, and Doeman.

The second night of the showcase will concentrate on the country genre. George Ducas, Robert Ellis, and Kim Cruse are expected to perform.

The event is free and open to the public. Reserve covered seating or learn more at milleroutdoortheatre.com.

