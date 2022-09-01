Houston’s 40 best fall experiences 🍂

HOUSTON – Technically, fall begins Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox, but for most people, it starts where summer ends: Labor Day weekend.

Never mind that temperatures consistently climb into the nineties through October here in Houston. Regardless of when autumn makes an actual appearance, most want to dress for it, celebrate it, and make the most of it before it’s overtaken by holiday lights, caroling and Kris Kringle.

Appreciate Houston fall for all its subtlety with these seasonal events and experiences.

🍂 What would you add this list? Share you suggestions in the comment section and we may add it in an update to this article.