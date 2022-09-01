Houston’s 40 best fall experiences 🍂

HOUSTON – Technically, fall begins Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox, but for most people, it starts where summer ends: Labor Day weekend.
Never mind that temperatures consistently climb into the nineties through October here in Houston. Regardless of when autumn makes an actual appearance, most want to dress for it, celebrate it, and make the most of it before it’s overtaken by holiday lights, caroling and Kris Kringle.
Appreciate Houston fall for all its subtlety with these seasonal events and experiences.
- Journey through the Piney Woods of East Texas while sampling fine wines aboard a vintage train (Sept. 9).
- Go full-on cowboy at the Washington County Fair -- It’s the first and oldest county fair in Texas (Sept. 10-17).
- Enter a world of flowers at Froberg’s Farm in Alvin, Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, or P-6 Farms in Montgomery.
- Go wild during Brew at the Zoo (Sept. 16).
- Find inspiration for your next home improvement project at the Houston Home + Garden Show (Sept. 16-18).
- Tailgate at a Texans game.
- Feel small in Sam Houston National Forest.
- Browse for just-picked produce at a farmers market in your neighborhood.
- Serve some time at the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville.
- Picnic in the park while watching a live show at Miller Outdoor Theatre.
- Break out your lederhosen for Oktoberfest Houston (Sept. 24).
- Crane your neck searching for shorebirds.
- Lose yourself at one of these beloved independent bookshops.
- Purchase a piece of art at the Bayou City Art Festival (Oct. 8-9).
- Go medieval at the Texas Renaissance Festival (Oct. 8-Nov. 27).
- Watch a movie by moonlight at Rooftop Cinema Club.
- Pick out a pumpkin.
- Catch a ballgame at Minute Maid Park or Constellation Field.
- Enjoy an evening of thrilling tunes and terrifying tales during Houston Symphony’s Hocus Pocus Pops Spooktacular (Oct. 14).
- Take in the art in Houston’s Museum District and beyond.
- Get lost in a corn maze.
- Glimpse gators at Brazos Bend State Park.
- Face your fears or develop new ones at a haunted house.
- Fall hard for Mr. Darcy at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston (Oct. 20).
- Savor a warm cup of jo or a pumpkin spice latte, perhaps, at a Houston coffeehouse.
- Immerse yourself in the lives and experiences of the Lone Star State’s early settlers during the 38th annual Texian Market Days Festival (Oct. 22).
- Spend madly -- or browse responsibly -- at the Original Round Top Antiques Show (Oct. 24-29).
- Listen to a trio quartet play dark and haunting classical pieces by candlelight (Oct. 25).
- Commune with unknown forces on a ghost tour.
- Listen to the roar of jet engines at the Wings Over Houston Airshow (Oct. 29-30).
- Attend a star party at George Observatory.
- Do the “Monster Mash” at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Spirits and Skeletons Halloween Party (Oct. 29).
- Glimpse native wildlife on a sunset pontoon tour.
- See sensational fall colors on a weekend getaway to Lost Maples State Natural Area.
- Rev your engine during the Lone Star Motorcycle Rally in Galveston (Nov. 3-6).
- View incredible quilts at the International Quilt Festival (Nov. 3-6).
- Taste some great beer at the Wild West Brew Fest in Katy (Nov. 3-5).
- Savor a slice of apple, pumpkin or pecan pie.
- Enjoy an intimate night of live folk music at the historic Anderson Fair Retail Restaurant.
- See fantastic floats at Houston’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 24).
🍂 What would you add this list? Share you suggestions in the comment section and we may add it in an update to this article.