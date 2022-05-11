Glimpse gators in all their glory at these boggy Houston-area locales

Though alligators are plentiful in the rivers, bayous, creeks and backwater sloughs of the eastern third of Texas, the massive creatures can be somewhat elusive. For stellar alligator observation opportunities, try these Texas parks, sanctuaries and wildlife refuges.

🐊 Brazos Bend State Park

Alligator at Brazos Bend State Park (Courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

The hardwood forests and alligator-laden waterways of Brazos Bend are situated on 5,000 acres of bottomlands and upland coastal prairie in Needville, some 45 miles southwest of downtown Houston. Here, well over 300 adult alligators lumber about, basking in the sun or hunkering down in the water. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the finest observation opportunities come in the spring and fall. For the best odds of spying a gator or two, try the park’s biggest lakes, Elm and 40-Acre Lake (Understandably, swimming isn’t permitted at any of the park’s seven lakes). Alligators mate once yearly during the spring breeding season. Mating calls can be heard up to a half-mile away. Female alligators lay their eggs in June or early July. The eggs hatch about two months later.

Brazos Bend State Park is at 21901 Farm to Market Road 762 in Needville, (979) 553-5101. Tickets cost $7 for adults and children 13 and older.

🤠 Gator Country Adventure Park

Alligators at Gator Country Adventure Park outside Beaumont. (Photo courtesy of Gator Country)

A sanctuary for “nuisance alligators,” Gator Country Adventure Park outside Beaumont is home to more than 450 alligators, crocodiles and other reptiles, including snakes, lizards, tortoises and caimans. Visitors can gander at hundreds of gators living in and around nine fenced ponds across the facility.

Two creatures at this site are so intimidating, they’re actually assigned their own ponds – Big Al and Big Tex. Big Al measures 13 feet, four inches long. He was the largest gator in captivity in America until the arrival of Big Tex, who measures an inch shy of 14 feet.

In addition to ogling alligators, you can snap photos with them, hold them (at least the small ones), wade with them and feed them hot dogs with a cane pole.

Gator Country is at 21159 FM 365, about 17 miles southwest of downtown Beaumont. Admission is $17 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. Hours vary seasonally.

🌱 Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge

Alligator at Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge (Norman Welsh / Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge)

Nestled along the banks of the Trinity River in Chambers County lies the tiny town of Anahuac. Designated the Alligator Capital of Texas, gators here outnumber people 3 to 1. Naturally, your odds of spotting an alligator in Anahuac are quite good. For the best observation opportunities, visit the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge. Covering 34,000 acres of virtually intact coastal marsh, upland prairie, and forest, the refuge attracts nearly 300 varieties of birds, as well as muskrats, bobcats, and, of course, alligators galore. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the alligators are easily seen during the daylight hours basking on the water’s edge. For alligator enthusiasts, the refuge recommends the Shoveler Pond Auto Tour Loop and Boardwalk Trail. A boardwalk and overlook along this scenic 2.64 mile tour loop on the northeast corner of the refuge offers panoramic views of the marshlands and decent chances of glimpsing gators.

Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge is at 4017 FM 563 in Anahuac, (409) 267-3337. There is no charge to visit. The refuge is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

🛶 Sea Rim State Park

Aliigator at Sea Rim State Park (Photo courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Located two hours from downtown Houston near the Louisiana state line, this quiet seaside refuge boasts quite a collection of critters, from migratory birds and bobcats to river otters and alligators. Sea Rim’s short strand of coastline is the biggest draw for most, but visitors who hope to catch a glimpse of a gator should focus on the park’s thousands of acres of rugged marshlands, also known as alligator territory. According to Sea Rim State Park, its toothy tenants are most active at dusk and dawn. Meander through the marshlands on the Gambusia Nature Trail Boardwalk or on one of three paddling trails — easy, moderate, and advanced — the shortest is 1.79 miles and the longest is 9.59 miles. Book the park’s boat-in campsite for added adventure.

Sea Rim State Park is at 19335 TX-87 in Sabine Pass, 20 miles south of Port Arthur (409) 971-2559. The entrance fee is $3 for adults. Rental canoes and kayaks are available on first-come, first-served basis.

🐊 Alligator etiquette

The Texas Park and Wildlife Department’s Alligator safety tips

Retreat : Keep 30 feet away from alligators at all times. If you get too close, back away slowly. Do not assume that alligators are slow and sluggish. They are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered. They rarely chase people, but they can out-run or out-swim the fastest person for the first 30 feet.

Hiss : If an alligator hisses, it’s warning you that you are too close. Back away slowly.

Protect : A female protecting her nest or young may charge if you get too close, but will quickly return to the nest after you leave. Avoid piles of twigs, grasses and/or soil near the side of the lake. Also avoid any group of small alligators under a foot long.

Bask : Alligators often bask along the banks of ponds or streams. They are usually warming their bodies; they are not actively hunting. Often a basking alligator will have its mouth open. It is cooling itself, as alligators do not pant or sweat.

Pets : Pets are the size and shape of common alligator prey. Keep them away from the water’s edge and on leashes that are no longer than six feet. Do not let your pet drink from or enter the water in alligator habitat. Alligators have a keen sense of smell. Your pet will be curious, and the alligator may see it as an easy food source.

Advance : Tell a park employee if an alligator comes toward you when you are walking near the water, especially if it comes out of the water. In many cases, people have fed such alligators.

Fishing : Do not continue to fish near an alligator that is interested in your fishing line or catch. If an alligator takes your bait or fish, cut your line and move to a new location. Don’t use a stringer for your fish; keep them in a bucket.

Feeding: Nuisance alligators are almost always created by park visitors. If you feed alligators on purpose or by throwing fish scraps, alligators will then associate food with people. Nuisance alligators must be moved or euthanized. If you see a nuisance alligator, consider why it is there.

