Don’t waste your money! Here are 4 mosquito repellents experts say don’t work

HOUSTON – The return of the summer heat means our state bird is swarming! We’re talking about mosquitos. Before you buy bug spray or any type of repellent, you should know if they actually work.

According to Consumer Reports, these four types of repellents are not up to the job:

Natural repellents

Products with active natural ingredients like clove or lemongrass or rosemary oil are regulated differently than other repellant products. The EPA doesn’t require the companies that sell them to prove that they work.

Wearable wristbands

Experts say wearing a small band on your wrist to protect your whole body from mosquitos doesn’t work either.

Sonic repellents

Those ultrasonic devices that claim to emit high-frequency sounds, too high for humans to hear but just the right frequency to drive pests away, are just a bunch of noise. Consumer Reports says there’s no proof that they work.