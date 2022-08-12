Jazz festivals, Beatles tribute among performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre in September; SEE FULL LIST

Miller Outdoor Theatre announced its performance schedule for September.

The free events in Hermann Park are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

What you need to know before you go:

Information provided by Miller Outdoor Theatre

The September performance schedule:

💜 The Purple Xperience Featuring Marshall Charloff

August 19 at 8:15 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage. This performance will not be livestreamed.

The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country since its inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011 Purple Xperience has entertained well over 300 thousand fans and has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm section, and Cheap Trick.

🎸 Classic Albums Live: Let It Be

August 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage. This performance will not be livestreamed.

CAL returns to the Miller stage to recreate one of the best-selling album of all time, The Beatles Let It Be, note for note, cut for cut!

A Miller favorite, Classic Albums Live lives up to its stellar reputation of performing hit albums exactly as you remember. This year they will recreate the Beatles final album, Let It Be. Released in May of 1970, this chart-topping album became one of the most controversial rock albums in history.

Featuring hits such as “Across The Universe,” “Let It Be,” and “The Long And Winding Road,” Beatles fans can expect an incredible night.

🎤 2022 2nd Annual Miller Summer MixTape

Performed LIVE on stage. These performance will not be livestreamed.

The 2nd Annual Miller Summer Mixtape series is a 3-day, multi-genre, independent music showcase featuring Houston’s top local acts presented by the Miller Outdoor Theatre and produced by Rukaz Kultura. From Hip-Hop to Soul, Indie to Pop, and Rockabilly to Folk, music lovers are invited to enjoy their favorite local artists on the hill under the stars or from the pavilion seats.

The showcases are curated by the Emerging Artist Committee representing the Miller Outdoor Theatre. Miller Summer Mixtape supports fresh sounds from all genres, which is why artist submissions were opened to the public this year, and fans were able to help the decision by voting for their favorite.

Check out this year’s featured artists:

Wednesday, August 24 (Rockabilly/Folk/Rock) at 8:15 p.m.

– Shame on Me (Fan Favorite) – Via Linda – Folk Family Revival

Thursday, August 25 (Indie/Pop) at 8:15 p.m.

– Micah Edwards – Martell Lacey & FOXGLOVE – Camera Cult (Fan Favorite)

Friday, August 26 (Hip-Hop/Soul) at 8:15 p.m.

– O’Shea Woodhouse – Uncle Tino – Mother Nature – The Hue – Tony Badd (Fan Favorite)

🎵 La Zarzuela Viva: Produced by Texas Medical Center Orchestra

August 27 at 8:15 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

Led by Artistic Director Libi Lebel, the orchestra will be joined by the International Voices Houston choir and feature Ricardo Garcia and Carmenchú Domínguez as soloists.

Established in 2000, the Texas Medical Center Orchestra (TMCO) is one of the few orchestras with its origin in the health professions. Most of the members are health professionals who have a dedication to music that goes beyond their daily occupations.

🎤 Arooj Aftab presented by Asia Society

September 2 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

This Labor Day weekend, join Asia Society Texas for a concert featuring Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Arooj Aftab. Aftab’s hauntingly beautiful music, “an incandescent love letter to the light” (Pitchfork), has been rapturously praised across the globe and this evening will be a celebration of her gorgeous work.

Arooj Aftab is a Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist, music composer, and producer. She works in various musical styles and idioms including jazz, minimalism, and neo-Sufi. She is the first-ever Grammy Award-winning Pakistani female artist, winning Best World Music Performance for her song “Mohabbat” in April. She was Spotify’s March 2022 artist of the month and sings on and co-produced the hit Coke Studio song “Mehram.” On her most recent album Vulture Prince, the composer’s remarkable voice, backed by a team of renowned musicians, transports listeners to worlds once known.

🎼 Music Among Friends produced by Mercury Chamber Orchestra

September 3 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

There’s something magical that happens when musicians gather to perform for the fun of it. You can experience that same magic as Mercury performs some of our favorites including showpieces by Vivaldi, Elgar, Fritz Kreisler, George Gershwin and more.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra, founded in 2000, has a mission to bring music to live and to people across Houston and beyond. Mercury continues to receive critical and audience acclaim for innovative and welcoming performances, while also impacting the lives of young Houstonians through award-winning music education programs.

🕺 Knowledge Is Key presented by Young Audiences of Houston

September 6 at 11 a.m.

This performance is LIVE on stage and will not be livestreamed.

Audience will learn about the 4 elements of Hip-Hop: Art, Breakin’, DJ, and Emcee with Break Dance being the main focus of the 4 elements. With crowd participation and interaction, participants always leave inspired! Featuring Break Free Hip Hop School. Download the curriculum guide here!

💃 Fall ExtravaDance #YayDance produced by Houston Metropolitan Dance Center

September 9 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

Fall back into dance with an evening bursting with energy, music and the intoxicating spirit of dance.

Bringing together an array of dance genres, music and movement, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center’s performance will inspire, enthuse, and entertain audiences.

Featuring one of Houston’s newest dance companies Social Movement Contemporary Dance, HMDC activates their new “Made In Houston” programming, designed to connect Houston Dance artists and support choreographic development for the purpose of bringing to life an evening that embodies and incites the exclamation YAY DANCE!

The evening will include special dance and music collaborations created specifically for Miller Outdoor Theatre.

🎤 Somi

September 10 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online

The jazz vocalist Somi — born in Illinois to parents who emigrated from Rwanda and Uganda — discovered her musical identity traversing the cultural bridge between America and Africa. Her 2020 recording Holy Room was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album and won the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Vocal Album. Somi’s newest project is Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, a deeply personal tribute to the legendary, groundbreaking South African singer and activist who turned 31 years of exile imposed on her by the apartheid regime in her native country into a career of global triumph and influence.

✨ El Grito at Miller Featuring Son Rompe Pera

September 15 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the stirring Grito ceremony followed by a rousing performance that encompasses the colorful heritage and culture of Mexico.

Mexico City’s Son Rompe Pera began performing at local events alongside their father when they were kids, accompanying him on the traditional Mexican marimba. Today, they are at the forefront of the contemporary international cumbia scene, as they take what they learned in their youth to new heights and push the marimba to its limits.

Their unique blend of sounds comes as the result of a typical youthful rebellion, when as teenagers they left behind their marimba upbringing and began to play in various punk and psychobilly bands. Now they´ve come full circle, incorporating the marimba together with their rock influences, giving it a new twist never seen in what a Mexican folk music instrument has always been.

🌹 “The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute” Starring Rainere Martin

September 16 at 8 p.m.

This performance is LIVE on stage and will not be livestreamed.

Direct from the amazing Legends in Concert in Las Vegas, “The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute” starring Rainere Martin is coming to the Miller!

In this fully produced show Rainere Martin recreates the sounds and styles of the original disco queen Donna Summer in a concert that features all of Donna’s hits like “Bad Girls”, “Hot Stuff,” “Last Dance,” “Macarthur Park” and many more.

You’ll be on your feet singing along and dancing to the memorable music as the powerful band and great backup singers provide the foundation to the excitement Rainere delivers as the incomparable songstress.

🎷 The Houston Jazz Festival produced by The Houston Jazz Collective

September 17 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online.

The Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series featuring the hardbop supergroup The Cookers, jazz artist Nellie McKay, and the artwork of acclaimed artist Jack Whitten.

“Player for player there’s no better working band in jazz than The Cookers.” (Andrew Gilbert, Boston Globe.)

This critically acclaimed septet starring original generation jazz icons Billy Harper, Billy Hart, David Weiss, George Cables, Eddie Henderson, Cecil McBee and Donald Harrison are “…a dream team of forward-leaning hard-bop…” (Nate Chinen, New York Times).

The Cookers will perform from their new record Look Out!

Opening for the Cookers will be Nellie McKay, a soulful jazz musician, pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger, raised in Harlem who quickly became a favorite of New York City jazz royalty. McKay is also renowned as a playwright, actress, author and philosopher. McKay will perform from her album Sister Orchid.

Winner of the National Medal of Arts, Jack Whitten’s artwork is widely recognized as transcendent. A member of one of the most vibrant groups of artists of modern American art during the late 50s and 60s in New York City, Mr. Whitten frequented the jazz clubs Birdland, Minton’s and The Village Vanguard with the jazz greats of the time including Art Blakey and John Coltrane. Chronicled in his Notes from the Woodshed, Mr. Whitten took inspiration and guidance from the improvisational nature of jazz and created some of the most stunning artworks of the modern era, many honoring his musician/mentors. His artwork and writing are prominently featured on stage.

This evening’s program celebrates the integral relationship that Jazz and Modern Art have shared throughout the 20th century.

Pan-African Passport presented by Young Audiences of Houston

September 21 at 11 a.m.

This performance is LIVE on stage and will not be livestreamed.

Through colorful drumming and dance, Kucheza Ngoma Dance Company and Griot Manning Mpinduzi-Mott chronicle the influence of the African diaspora on dance, starting with traditional West African rhythms and dance and moving on through the Caribbean and into the Americas.

Young Audiences of Houston’s mission is to educate and inspire children through the arts, to make the arts an integral part of the school curriculum, and to advance the field of arts in education through teacher professional development training and community partnerships.

Download the curriculum guide here.

Family produced by ROCO

September 23 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online

Join ROCO as its 18th season kicks off with “Family”, part of the Albert and Margaret Alkek Foundation In Concert Series, featuring the full 40-piece chamber orchestra led by Artistic Partner Mei-Ann Chen, in a program inspired by community, family, and hope, honoring Houston’s cultural diversity.

Juan Pablo Contreras’ Mariachitlán will take you to the colorful streets of the composer’s birthplace in Jalisco, Mexico, featuring a guest mariachi band, and the Vietnamese folk song Bèo dạt mây trôi by composer Hòa nhạc, tells the story of longing to be reunited with missing loved ones.

Grammy-nominated guitarist Mak Grgic features as soloist in the world premiere of a ROCO-commissioned guitar concerto written by Michael Abels (composer for the films GET OUT and US), echoing themes of strife and healing. Ludwig van Beethoven’s dramatic Symphony No. 5 (nicknamed the “Fate Symphony”) closes the evening, reminding us that fate is in our hands and encouraging us to write our own stories.

Bayou City Jazz Celebration produced by Jazz Houston

September 24 at 8 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online

The Bayou City Jazz Celebration is an exciting and swinging musical presentation by Jazz Houston, featuring the Jazz Houston Orchestra (JHO), renowned vocalist Belinda Munro, and acclaimed pianist and Houstonian based in New York City, Helen Sung.

Houston has produced a number of important, star-powered contributors to Jazz throughout its history, and this program features the JHO performing music of some of our most dynamic artists including Illinois Jacquet, Arnett Cobb, The Crusaders, and others.

Vocalist Belinda Munro will present her soulful interpretations of music that Houstonian Anita Moore sung with the maestro, Duke Ellington, and special guest Helen Sung will be featured both as soloist and composer as the JHO performs a number of her original compositions.

Come and join Jazz Houston as we celebrate H-Town’s rich Jazz legacy!

The Devon Allman Project

September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Performed LIVE on stage and online

The Devon Allman Project is a six-piece world-class band that has previously toured almost 20 countries. Playing the Peach Festival, Rock Legends Cruise and festivals in Europe and coast to coast in the USA. It is led by Blues Music Award winning Devon Allman and features the two Allman Betts Band drummers, bass, Hammond B3 organ and piano and another guitarist. They will be playing songs of The Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman in their set as well as Devon’s fan favorite originals and surprise covers. It’s an exceptionally entertaining show.