LIST: Find the freshest produce at these local Houston farmers markets

Houston – Houston is known as of the most populous cities in the nation, making it easy to find busy residents. Luckily, they have many options for choosing healthy and locally-grown food at farmers markets.

Whether you’re a professional or home cook, here’s a list of places to find seasonal produce and other delicious things to cook and eat in Houston:

Westchase District Farmers Market says in their header that its “The place to bee Thursday at 3.″ The market has locally-grown seasonal food offered by more than two dozen vendors, and they feature locally-made products such as jams, honey, specialty soaps, artisan bread and olive oils.

Expect to find seasonal fruits and vegetables from PEAS Farm, prepared food from Momma’s Tamales and Jami’s Fine Foods, and eggs from Erbe Ranch. View the entire list of vendors here.

Hours: Thursdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 10503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77042

Memorial Villages Farmers Market welcomes guests to make their visit a morning family tradition. Food demonstrations, playground, children activities, and live music is just a few of the many things the market offers. Pets are encouraged to visit as well!

Richardson Farms is one of its local vendors that offers grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and eggs. To keep up with its list of vendors, follow them on Facebook for updates.

Hours: Saturdays 9 a.m - 1 p.m

Location: 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston, TX 77024

Eleanora’s Market showcases over 30 local vendors weekly, including the Bug in The Box, Simple Nut Organics, and LulaRoa Wild Hearts Boutique. The market sells cheeses, meats, baked goods, art textiles, and flowers. It can be found in the parking lot of Cavatore’s Italian Restaurant.

Hours: Saturdays 9 a.m - 1 p.m.

Location: 2120 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

Just like Houston, The Houston Farmers Market celebrates diversity and food. The 18-acre market is the Houston’s oldest and largest farmer’s market, according to their website.

Many of the Market’s vendors have more than 20 years providing produce to locals. Expect to find a full lineup of fresh fruits and vegetables from Chito Produce, Asian vegetables from Allied Produce, variety of Mexican beans and dry seeds from Martinez Produce, and many more!

Hours: 5:30 a.m - 6 p.m daily

Location: 2520 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77009

Jersey Village Farmers Market offers homemade goods, “homemade desserts, specialty cooking oil, plantain chips and banana cream jam,” according to a shopper’s review.

Vendors such as Watermelon Hill, Houston Winery, and Cookie Seduction have plenty of local goodies for every guest. See the full list of vendors here.

Hours: First and third Sunday of every month 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: 16327 Lakeview Dr., Jersey Village, TX 77040

Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market was started by two Fourth Ward activists who began a community garden. The garden continued to grow and became a nonprofit organization that helps the community with gardening programs, classes, youth education, and farmers markets.

The market supports over 100 local vendors. Shoppers can buy flowers from Addy’s Flower Farm, fish from Airline Seafood Inc., and organic vegetables from Animal Farm.

Hours: Saturdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: 2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027

Many Farmers Market do not offer bags. Shoppers are encouraged to take their own wagons or bags to carry their market finds.