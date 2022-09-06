🔒Cozy Houston coffee shops where you can read, work or people-watch in peace

Of the city’s many fine coffee shops, these are the ones inviting enough to linger in.

They’re special, quirky places where time slows and a great cup of coffee comes with a table and a chair.

A 2nd Cup

A 2nd Cup (Lightbulb League)

A laid-back spot in the Heights serving coffee from local roasters. Here, there are comfy seats, roomy tables, working outlets, and coffee for a cause. The nonprofit coffee shop raises awareness and funds to fight human trafficking.

“Love the mission and the methods,” Marie Cossey Daniel wrote in a review on the coffee shop’s Facebook page. “Delicious offerings plus a plethora of artisan items for all ages. PERFECT place to shop for ANY gift giving need. Perfect place to bring out of towners and a nice spot with positive vibes for working or chilling in a peaceful atmosphere. Best of all, a 2nd Cup supports those who are surviving the atrocities they’ve endured. 100% recommended!”

📍 1111 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77009

💻 a2ndcup.com

Agora

Agora (Courtesy of Agora)

I come to this coffee shop on Westheimer and Dunlavy nearly every Saturday and Sunday. I really love the place. And by no means am I alone in my affection for it. Decorated with vintage furniture that looks like it was just pulled from an attic, Agora has been beloved for years by strung out city dwellers who come to eat its incredible pastries and drink its rich coffee (I urge you to try to the freddo cappuccino). Parking is a problem. Finding someplace to sit is a struggle. But Agora is worth the effort and more. There’s something in the atmosphere. The aroma of coffee, the hum of conversation, Nina Simone belting in the background. It’s a simple joy to savor a cup of coffee here.

📍 1712 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

💻 agorahouston.com

Black Hole Coffee House

Black Hole Coffee House (Briana Zamora-Nipper)

Another shop I frequent. It’s a friendly place of refuge and peace, a sort of sun-filled sanctuary where one can be alone without exactly being alone. Black Hole Coffee House has a kind of effortlessly cool vibe, too -- mismatched mod furniture, smooth jazz, serious coffee. It has the right proportion of comfortable seating to electrical outlets, there’s wireless internet, convenient parking, a food truck stationed just outside, and lovely tables out front that fill up when the weather is nice.

📍 4504 Graustark St, Houston, TX 77006

Brass Tacks

Brass Tacks (Image courtesy of Brass Tacks)

This bright and airy EaDo café describes itself as a “gathering place that blends work and life.” Here, you can slip into a cozy nook, nurse a cup of coffee and bury your head in a good book.

Highlights include a warm, relaxed atmosphere, reliable Wi-Fi and an expansive menu featuring tacos, sandwiches, salads and even cocktails and mocktails. A word of advice from one sugar fiend to another: Order the Texas Affogato: two shots of espresso poured over rocky road ice cream. It’s decadent but oh-so-good.

“Came by to get a long study session in, and I couldn’t be more pleased,” Sandy M. Solis wrote in a review on the coffee shop’s Facebook page. “Have definitely found my spot. Friendly service, and very clean. Yummy eats and great coffee. Can’t wait until it’s cool enough to enjoy that patio!!”

📍 612 Live Oak St., Houston, TX 77003

💻 brasstackshouston.com

Catalina Coffee

Catalina Coffee (Robert Sykes)

This small coffee shop on Washington Avenue and Hemphill Street has been beloved since it opened its doors in 2007. Expect a warm, welcoming atmosphere and high-quality coffee.

📍 2201 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

💻 catalinacoffeeshop.com

The Coffee House at West End

A cavernous three-story coffee house with overstuffed chairs, great beans and a rooftop deck with a view.

“Amazingly comfortable and relaxing atmosphere with lots of people watching and great coffees and treats,” Jeff Walters wrote in a review on the coffee shop’s Facebook page.

📍 802 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007

💻 thecoffeehousehtx.com

Croissant-Brioche

Cappuccino at Croissant-Brioche in Houston's Rice Village (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

There are plenty of places to read in Houston. This is one of my favorites -- Croissant-Brioche.

Located in Rice Village, it’s a friendly, neighborhood place where locals linger, making quiet connections over coffee. The parking situation is less-than-ideal and it’s generally a bit crowded, but there’s a solid selection of magazines and newspapers strewn about, the pastries are large and sweet, and the cappuccinos -- served with a pinch of cinnamon and generous cloud of foamed milk -- are spectacular. In the display cases near the counter are fruit tarts, éclairs, danishes, profiteroles, and mousse cakes. And in baskets behind the register are pillow-soft croissants and brioche buns, all made in house.

Devilishly good pastries notwithstanding, Croissant-Brioche’s best attribute is its ambiance; it’s got a sort of warm, easy-going atmosphere, a certain, dare I say, je ne sais quoi.

📍 2435 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

EQ Heights

EQ Heights (Image provided by EQ Heights)

A homey, sun-filled café with pastries, sandwiches, and of course, coffee.

“I have been going to EQ Coffee since it was originally Waldo’s,” Ash Carter wrote in a review on the cafe’s Facebook page. “The location has always been one of my favorites and the current incarnation of EQ is wonderful. The atmosphere and staff are great and I just cannot recommend it highly enough.”

📍 1030 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

💻 eqheights.com

Luce Coffee Roasters

Luce Coffee Roasters (CM Creative Studio)

A sleek space with a relaxed ambiance and seriously smooth coffee.

📍 1717 W 34th St Suite #100, Houston, TX 77018

💻 lucecoffeeroasters.com

Retrospect Coffee Bar

Retrospect Coffee Bar (Image provided by Retrospect Coffee Bar)

A charming coffee bar and creperie operating out of a renovated 1921 filling station in Midtown.

“What a delightful experience!” Eunice Alexandre wrote in a review on the coffee bar’s Facebook page. “The iced coffee was delicious as were the crepes we tried and chocolate chip cookie. You feel relaxed and cool outside in the garden listening to the sounds of water. A must for all coffee lovers seeking a great ambience.”

📍 3709 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004

💻 retrospectcoffeebar.com

Segundo Coffee Lab

Segundo Coffee Lab is located inside the Ironworks building at 711 Milby St. Houston, TX 77023. (ROC City Media)

At Segundo Coffee Lab, a shipping container café at a warehouse-turned-marketplace in East End, you can get breakfast tacos, empanadas, tortas, pastries, coffee (of course), and some quality quiet time. This is the sort of place where you can steal a few hours to read, study, work or simply veg.

“Fantastic coffee!” Kelley Mar wrote in a review on the coffee shop’s Facebook page. “The only downside is that all other coffee tastes inferior and you will be thinking of this coffee when you’re drinking other coffee.”

📍 711 Milby St #35, Houston, TX 77023

💻 segundocoffeelab.com

Siphon Coffee

Siphon Coffee (Photo by Sofia Alicia Armintor)

This hardcore coffee shop in Montrose is named for its specialty brewing method, which involves a halogen heating element, glass globe, and wooden paddle. The spectacle is quite entertaining and results in a brew so striking I’m sure FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper would describe it thusly: “You know, this is – excuse me – a damn fine cup of coffee.” The beverage is $10, takes around 10 minutes and results in two servings.

To boot, Siphon is a sweet study spot with free Wi-Fi, working outlets, good grub, comfy chairs, and ample counterspace. All in all, it’s a great place to unwind.

📍 701 W Alabama St., Houston, TX 77006

💻 siphoncoffee.com

Tenfold Coffee Company

Tenfold Coffee Company (Tenfold Coffee Company)

So pleasant, it’s disarming. A sweet space flooded with sunlight and greenery galore. And, the coffee? It’s exceptional.

📍 101 Aurora St, Houston, TX 77008

💻 tenfoldcoffee.com

☕ What would you add? This list is by no means comprehensive and I’m grateful for recommendations. Where do you go to sip and read in Houston? Let us know in the comments.