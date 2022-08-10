Houston Zoo opens access to popular 21-and-up event designed to help animals in the wild

HOUSTON – Brew at the Zoo is coming back in H-Town, y’all.

During the annual event, people ages 21-and-up can help save animals in the wild by drinking with friends at the Houston Zoo.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.

New this year, you can enjoy brews from even more Texas breweries than before. In addition to beer, guests can enjoy seltzers, ranch water, and ciders. Participating breweries include Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach, Eureka Heights, No Label, 8th Wonder, SpindleTap Brewery, Galveston Island Brewing, and Tupps Brewery.

Guests will enjoy music from a live band and play favorites like skee-ball, electronic darts, foosball and pool in the game room. There will also be fun photo ops, caricature artists and other activities around the zoo.

The zoo said it will also host animal encounters and a live ice carving experience.

Image from Houston Zoo's event Brew at the Zoo. (Houston Zoo)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday.

The Texas Beer Pass is $45 and includes six four-ounce samples, a commemorative cup and an evening filled with unforgettable experiences. An Event Only Pass is also available for $35, it does not include beer samples but gives full access to live music, games, evening animal viewings, and more.

By attending Brew at the Zoo, guests are helping save local species from extinction. The zoo said it manages breeding and reintroduction programs for the Houston toad and Attwater’s prairie chicken, which contributes to increasing their populations in the wild. Visits also help save sea turtles in Galveston by supporting life-saving medical treatment the zoo provides for stranded and injured wild sea turtles found on the upper Texas coast.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.houstonzoo.org/brew.