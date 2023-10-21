‘THE KING OF OCTOBER’: Jose Altuve’s game-switching, 3-run home run electrifies Astros fans

(Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Yainer Diaz (21) and Grae Kessinger (16) after all three scored on Altuve's home run during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve turned Game 5 of the American League Championship Series upside down after a three-run homer during the ninth inning.

Minute Maid Park woke up as fans who attended the Astros watch party for Game 5 cheered as loud as Texas could hear.

The Astros rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington in a nail-biting, dramatic Game 5.

Altuve’s home run happened not long after reliever Bryan Abreu hit Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia by pitch, resulting in a benches and bullpens clearing from both sides. Abreu, Astros Manager Dusty Baker, and Garcia were ejected.

Social media users were quick to react after Altuve’s home run. See their reactions below.

JOSE ALTUVE THE KING OF OCTOBER pic.twitter.com/hcxXmhHQIQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023

Their souls are forever linked thanks to Altuve pic.twitter.com/aHseBf5VDn — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 21, 2023

No showboating. No slow walking. No attention to himself.



He politely runs the bases & greets his teammates.



The smallest guy in baseball picks up his team like a champion.



Meanwhile, in the dugout Altuve is hurling more F-Bombs than George Carlin.



pic.twitter.com/TsT3b4BcUi — RobnCypress (@robncypress) October 21, 2023

Altuve looking for Singleton right after his HR - two guys who’ve walked different paths who were in this organization back in the Ed Wade days, and on the field for Bo Porter - is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4vP1Ii0rv6 — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) October 21, 2023

THE ASTROS SWEEP ARLINGTON TO TAKE A 3-2 ALCS LEAD



JOSE ALTUVE IS THE HEARTBEAT



I CANNOT BELIEVE IT #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/feIMuX3jxg — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) October 21, 2023

You know what’s absolutely wild about this, I don’t even know if it’s a top 3 Altuve postseason moment. Maybe not even top 5.



pic.twitter.com/n8gbKP65nd — Astros Josh (@AstrosJosh) October 21, 2023

Hate him or not, Altuve is a clutch playoff performer. Great win for Houston, crushing blow for the Rangers. — I (@InnerMetsologue) October 21, 2023

Thank you Diaz, thanks Jon and THANK YOU GOD FOR ALTUVE — kaleb. (@Kaleb_Mak) October 21, 2023

Never ever ever take for granted what the Astros have done for the city of Houston. Altuve should get the biggest statue ever. — Hayes Holly (@HayesHolly2) October 21, 2023

