‘THE KING OF OCTOBER’: Jose Altuve’s game-switching, 3-run home run electrifies Astros fans

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve turned Game 5 of the American League Championship Series upside down after a three-run homer during the ninth inning.
Minute Maid Park woke up as fans who attended the Astros watch party for Game 5 cheered as loud as Texas could hear.
The Astros rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington in a nail-biting, dramatic Game 5.
Altuve’s home run happened not long after reliever Bryan Abreu hit Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia by pitch, resulting in a benches and bullpens clearing from both sides. Abreu, Astros Manager Dusty Baker, and Garcia were ejected.
Social media users were quick to react after Altuve’s home run. See their reactions below.
JOSE ALTUVE THE KING OF OCTOBER pic.twitter.com/hcxXmhHQIQ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023
Their souls are forever linked thanks to Altuve pic.twitter.com/aHseBf5VDn— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 21, 2023
No showboating. No slow walking. No attention to himself.— RobnCypress (@robncypress) October 21, 2023
He politely runs the bases & greets his teammates.
The smallest guy in baseball picks up his team like a champion.
Meanwhile, in the dugout Altuve is hurling more F-Bombs than George Carlin.
pic.twitter.com/TsT3b4BcUi
Altuve looking for Singleton right after his HR - two guys who’ve walked different paths who were in this organization back in the Ed Wade days, and on the field for Bo Porter - is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4vP1Ii0rv6— Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) October 21, 2023
THE ASTROS SWEEP ARLINGTON TO TAKE A 3-2 ALCS LEAD— 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) October 21, 2023
JOSE ALTUVE IS THE HEARTBEAT
I CANNOT BELIEVE IT #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/feIMuX3jxg
You know what’s absolutely wild about this, I don’t even know if it’s a top 3 Altuve postseason moment. Maybe not even top 5.— Astros Josh (@AstrosJosh) October 21, 2023
pic.twitter.com/n8gbKP65nd
Hate him or not, Altuve is a clutch playoff performer. Great win for Houston, crushing blow for the Rangers.— I (@InnerMetsologue) October 21, 2023
Thank you Diaz, thanks Jon and THANK YOU GOD FOR ALTUVE— kaleb. (@Kaleb_Mak) October 21, 2023
Never ever ever take for granted what the Astros have done for the city of Houston. Altuve should get the biggest statue ever.— Hayes Holly (@HayesHolly2) October 21, 2023
