‘THE KING OF OCTOBER’: Jose Altuve’s game-switching, 3-run home run electrifies Astros fans

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Yainer Diaz (21) and Grae Kessinger (16) after all three scored on Altuve's home run during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve turned Game 5 of the American League Championship Series upside down after a three-run homer during the ninth inning.

Minute Maid Park woke up as fans who attended the Astros watch party for Game 5 cheered as loud as Texas could hear.

The Astros rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington in a nail-biting, dramatic Game 5.

Altuve’s home run happened not long after reliever Bryan Abreu hit Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia by pitch, resulting in a benches and bullpens clearing from both sides. Abreu, Astros Manager Dusty Baker, and Garcia were ejected.

Social media users were quick to react after Altuve’s home run. See their reactions below.

