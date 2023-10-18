Down, but not out: Houston Astros look to bounce back in Game 3 in Arlington

Texas Rangers' Evan Carter rounds first after a hit during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Hey Astros fans, hello from Arlington! This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy here with the team ahead of ALCS Game 3.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT

It’s not the start they wanted with the Astros dropping the first two games of the ALCS at Home. They’ve stunk it up at MMP and had no excuses all season and are already in the playoffs where they are 1-3. That said, they still believe they can get their road mojo going and play like the team that was one of the best on the road in major league baseball. Good luck but it will be an uphill climb.

TODAY IN ARLINGTON

Dusty Baker spoke for a few minutes today. Nothing really big out of that other than what I reported “over the air” that he may bump the slumping Kyle Tucker down the order. I’m guessing he’ll have Tucker hitting 5th or 6th in Game 3. Tucker is 1-21 in the playoffs and 0-8 in the ALCS. He’s not looking comfortable up there the past 10 days.

Chas McCormick spoke briefly in the clubhouse before players headed out. He and this team love hitting here at Globe Life Field and hope that carries over this week. In September the Astros swept Texas and outscored the Rangers 39-10 while also blasting 16 home runs in the series. I don’t see that happening again but they do have some good vibes in this building.

Tomorrow’s pitchers will be Cristian Javier against Max Scherzer at 7:03 p.m.

