Houston Astros to host Street Fests, Watch Parties during ALCS: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Get ready to party, Astros fans!

Ahead of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers beginning this weekend, Astros fans can get into the fun.

During Games 1 and 2, (and if necessary, 6 and 7), the Astros will hold a Street Fest before the first pitch. Street Fests will feature food trucks, photo-ops, live music, and more.

Access to the Astros Street Fest requires a game ticket.

Schedule:

Game 1 - Oct. 15

First Pitch - 7:15 p.m.

Street Fest opens - 4 p.m.

Game 2 - Oct. 16

First Pitch - 3:37 p.m.

Street Fest opens - 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) - Oct. 22

First Pitch - 7:03 p.m.

Street Fest opens - 4 p.m.

Tickets to all ALCS home games may be limited and can be purchased here.

Official Watch Parties

Can’t make it to Arlington for the ALCS? The Astros will host watch parties for Games 3, and 4 (and if necessary, Game 5).

Fans will watch the game on the big screen and enjoy festivities around Minute Maid Park.

Vouchers are $2 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation. To buy one, click here.

Schedule:

Game 3 - Oct. 18

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Watch Party starts: 5 p.m.

Game 4 - Oct. 19

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Watch Party starts: 5 p.m.

Game 5 - Oct. 20 (if necessary)

First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.

Watch party starts: 2 p.m.

