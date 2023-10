KPRC 2 viewers sends photos of their fur babies in their best Astros paraphernalia

HOUSTON – With the Astros heading into Game 4 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins, KPRC 2 wants to see your pets supporting their favorite team!

Sooooo, please send us photos and videos of your fur babies on Click2Pins.

We could feature them on-air and online.

Sjspyrka Lilah and Astro are ready for todays game! 💙🧡 10 hours ago 0 Houston

Melinda Olli is ready for an Astros win today! 1 day ago 1 Houston