MLB takes responsibility for decision that revoked Jim McIngvale’s first pitch opportunity

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball has released a statement taking responsibility for the decision that revoked Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at this past weekend’s ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins.

McIngvale had posted a video on X/Twitter saying that his opportunity was canceled following the intervention of Mattress Firm, a national sponsor of Major League Baseball.

Mattress Mack talks about being canceled from throwing out the first pitch because of MATTRESS FIRM. pic.twitter.com/Dy1tAxsxix — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) October 7, 2023

Mattress Firm released a statement over the weekend saying they don’t determine who throws out the first pitch.

While we love being the Official Sleep Partner of Major League Baseball, we don’t determine who throws out the first pitch. We’re here to help Astros fans crush their sleep, not their dreams. Go ‘Stros!”

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball released a statement where they said promotional opportunities, such as sponsor first pitches, during the postseason are reserved for national partners.

They said MLB requested the change to the first pitch at the Astros game and that Mattress Firm was not involved in the decision.

You can read the full statement from Major League Baseball below:

“Promotional opportunities, like sponsor first pitches, during the Postseason are reserved for national partners. As a result, MLB independently requested a change to the first pitch. Mattress Firm was not involved in that decision and did not ask for the communication between MLB and the Club.”