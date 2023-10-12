What you need to know about Astros ticket prices, parking for ALCS

HOUSTON – The Astros will begin their AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday after defeating the Minnesota Twins in Game 4 of their division series on Wednesday night.

For those sports fans wondering where to purchase tickets, parking, and the cost of everything, we have the answers.

Where can I purchase tickets?

To purchase tickets, visit the MLB website. There are also tickets being sold on secondary sites such as SeatGeek, which currently has tickets ranging from $142 to $2,224, depending on the seat.

How much is parking?

There are a number of parking lots surrounding the ballpark. The closer the parking spot to the ballpark, the more expensive it will likely be for drivers. Parking has reached $100 a spot during some of Houston’s biggest sporting events. Lots fill up quickly on game day, so get out there early. Officials said the Park Houston app is also a good resource to find your parking spot.

How do I know if the parking attendant is legit?

Houston police said legitimate parking attendants will be wearing a vest and company identification. They said thieves sometimes pretend to be parking attendants, collect your cash and leave you in a pickle.

What are some of my other transportation options?

Fans can use ride-sharing services like Uber, carpool, get a cab or use public transportation. METRO officials suggested checking ridemetro.org.

How much are hotels in the area?

A search online for hotels less than a mile away from Minute Maid Park shows the least expensive option at $87 per night at a four-star hotel.

Are there any safety tips for fans?

Police said drivers should lock their valuables in the trunk of their cars before they park. Call 911 for all emergencies.

How to watch or listen?

TV: FOX / FS1, FOX / FS1-INT

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio

What’s the full ACLS schedule?

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 15 @Astros

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 16 @TBD

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 22 @TBD

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 23 @TBD