‘I wasn’t even f---ing here’: Astros’ Justin Verlander gives out emotional, yet epic speech following ALDS win

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks off the mound after the first inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander gave out a speech his fans will remember.

The right-handed pitcher returned to the team following a trade with the New York Mets a few months ago, and he’s now headed to the American League Championship Series.

Following their win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, manager Dusty Baker pointed to Verlander and asked him to “do the celebration.”

And by “celebration,” he managed to drop a few “F-bombs” along the way.

Watch the full video here.

“We <expletive> grinded,” he said. “I wasn’t even <expletive> here. Seven <expletive> times??? Seven <expletive> times. Alright? Don’t take that for granted.”

The Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2, finishing the ALDS at 3-1.