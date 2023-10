(Jordan Johnson, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hugs first baseman Jose Abreu after Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jordan Johnson)

The Houston Astros are your American League Division Champions after they defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

This will be the team’s seventh straight ALCS in history.

Next up, the Astros will take on the Texas Rangers. Dates and times have not been announced.

KPRC 2 will update more on the Astros’ win as soon as more info becomes available.